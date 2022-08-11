ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

As current session nears end, Newsom spurs Legislature to enact climate change targets

By Julie Cart and Rachel Becker, CalMatters
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Collect
4d ago

Keep building houses for easy property tax revenue, electric vehicles no more choice one mega super power the electric companies bigger kickback from them? What else!

Reply
7
Arrius Katticus
4d ago

I keep trying. Here goes. The climate has been, is, and will be caused by the fact that the earth wobbles on it's axis as it rotates. It is not stable. Solar activity can also factor in to shorter term climate changes. And there's nothing you can do about it, mister.

Reply
4
Related
Reno-Gazette Journal

Lombardo doesn't stand for Nevadans

This opinion column was submitted by Sarah Mahler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County. While Democrats focus on lowering costs for working families, protecting reproductive freedom and fighting the climate crisis, Nevada Republicans gathered this past Saturday at the Seventh Annual Basque Fry, the grandest of GOP events bringing together far-right politicians in their quest to overturn elections and roll back our rights. ...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Torrance, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
SFGate

California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wieckowski
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Study Hints at Potential ‘Megaflood' in California's Future

At a time of record heat and a severe drought it may seem strange to hear a report that says that flooding is California's biggest threat in the future. A study by Sciences Advances says that climate change has already doubled the chances of a megaflood happening in the next four decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Inventory#Carbon Dioxide Removal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Air Resources Board#Senate#Assembly#Democrat
LocalNewsMatters.org

1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy