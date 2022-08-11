ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave.

JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.

When arriving at the scene, JSO located a man in his mid-20′s with a gunshot wound to his midsection.

JFRD responded and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where he is currently undergoing surgery.

The Violent Crimes Unit is currently on scene conducting the investigation.

JSO has learned at this time that an altercation occurred between the victim and an unknown suspect that led to the victim being shot.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction while the victim traveled to the 7100 block of Tynan Ave where he called the police.

At this time we do not have a motive but it is believed the shooting was an isolated incident.

JSO is asking the community to come together and If you heard something or saw something, we are asking you to say something by calling JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

This ongoing investigation will be updated when new information is available.

