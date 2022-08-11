Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
How did HISD do in the 2022 Texas accountability rankings?
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
KHOU
These Houston-area school districts still haven't spent state's grant money for security upgrades
HOUSTON — As students return to class this fall, school safety is top of mind. Houston Independent School District's Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. sat down to talk to KHOU 11 News about the security upgrades the district has made and he shared the question he gets the most from parents.
Here's how Houston-area schools and districts were rated on the TEA report
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
'We are prepared': HISD police applauds vote to spend millions purchasing rifles, shields and ammunition
HOUSTON — A week after Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House II told the board HISD police were not prepared to handle an active shooter, the board voted to authorize $2.3 million in new rifles, shields, ammunition and two-way radios. HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. says the...
Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year
CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures
HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'
HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance. Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report. Major turnaround. Spring...
Man convicted in Houston mass murders won't be considered for medical parole, TDCJ says
HOUSTON — Families of the Houston mass murders from the 1970s no longer have to worry about the early release of the man convicted of killing them -- at least now right now. Elmer Wayne Henley is the only one involved in the murders who's still alive. Henley, now...
Inflation Reduction Act could help fix illegal dumping problem in disadvantaged areas of Houston
HOUSTON — Houston neighborhoods are being treated like dumps and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act could help fix the problem. She's pushing for millions of dollars to be spent in communities like Trinity Gardens. Her announcement came nearly a month after the Department...
KHOU
Spring Branch Elementary School turns TEA's 'F' grade to 'A' in 3 years
Leaders at Spring Branch Elementary were determined to turn around the school's grade. They said they did it by focusing on the needs of the students.
ALL CLEAR: Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 'suspicious item' outside N Harris Co. Walmart deemed safe
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday gave the all-clear on a 'suspicious item' outside a north Harris County Walmart after the bomb squad was called out. Gonzalez said the item was deemed safe and that there is no risk to the public. The...
UH student charged with arson after he allegedly started fire at campus dorm, police say
HOUSTON — A University of Houston student was arrested after he was accused of intentionally starting a fire at University Lofts Monday night, according to UH police. The student, whose name has not been released, faces an arson charge in connection to the incident. UH police said the fire...
Why are some cities considered heat islands?
HOUSTON — Why are some cities like Houston considered “heat islands?" According to the EPA, heat islands are cities that have higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas. It’s probably not a huge shock that the city of Houston is considered a heat island. In 2020, the city...
2 men in critical condition following possible gang-related gunfight, police say
HOUSTON — Two men are in critical condition after a possible gang-related shootout, according to the Houston Police Department. The shootout happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard. Police said they don't know what led to the shooting, but that it...
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
East Harris Co. apartment complex residents weighing legal options over 'inhumane' living conditions
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Renters in one east Harris County apartment complex are weighing their legal options over what community activists are calling “inhumane” living conditions. They say renters at the City Crossing apartment complex have been dealing with mold, no air conditioning, and rodents. Activists said...
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with death of Galveston scooter rider
GALVESTON, Texas — A man was killed Sunday after he was struck by a car while he was riding a scooter in Galveston, according to police. A day later, Galveston police said a 35-year-old Cuban national had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly crash. What happened.
Man killed in drive-by shooting in east Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 53-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in east Harris County Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office. This happened just after 9 p.m. on Alderson Street near Beltway 8. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a dark-colored...
KHOU
