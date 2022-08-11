ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

How did HISD do in the 2022 Texas accountability rankings?

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KHOU

Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year

CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures

HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hisd#Active Shooter#Texas Education Agency#School Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KHOU

Why are some cities considered heat islands?

HOUSTON — Why are some cities like Houston considered “heat islands?" According to the EPA, heat islands are cities that have higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas. It’s probably not a huge shock that the city of Houston is considered a heat island. In 2020, the city...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring

HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rachel Cruze: How to save money on back-to-school shopping

HOUSTON — Your back-to-school budget is likely a little tighter this year. For tips to save on back-to-school shopping, we turn to bestselling author and financial expert Rachel Cruze. She said first things first: Create a budget and trim the fat on other expenses, like TV subscriptions. “If you...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy