KAAL-TV
Monday/Tuesday Rain Likely Stays South
The storms for Monday and Tuesday will follow the same northwest to southeast track that they did on Thursday and Friday when they were coming through our area. However, a stationary front supporting the upcoming storms will be much farther south and west of us than the one that allowed us to have rain to round out this past work week. Therefore, the odds of seeing any rain to begin next week are very slim. However, a couple isolated showers could sneek in. If anywhere, it would be northern Iowa that would be most likely to see anything.
15,000 MN nurses vote to authorize strike
(ABC 6 News) - Monday, 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to authorize a strike. According to MNA, nurses who work at seven hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area have been working without a contract since June, and negotiations with hospital executives have been going on since March.
North Dakota's Becker to seek Hoeven's Senate seat after all
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - State Rep. Rick Becker, who founded an ultraconservative faction in the North Dakota Legislature and who narrowly lost the Republican endorsement for the U.S. Senate, announced Monday that he plans to run as an independent for the seat held by John Hoeven. Becker, a Bismarck plastic...
