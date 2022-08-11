Track and field: Weaver finishes 8th at U20 World Championships

Little more than a year removed from running her final race for Stillwater Area High School, Ana Weaver made her international debut at the U20 World Track and Field Championships on Friday, Aug. 6 in Cali, Colombia.

Weaver, an individual state champion in cross country and track and field for the Ponies before graduating in 2021, placed 8th out of 19 competitors in the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 16:35.74.

Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa (15:29.71) and Melknat Wudu (15:30.06) finished first and second while Prisca Chesang (15:31.17) of Uganda held off Agate Caune (15:43.56) of Latvia for the bronze.

The top four finishers separated themselves from the rest of the pack and the fifth- through ninth-place runners were separated by less than 11 seconds. Weaver finished less than 10 seconds behind fifth-place finisher Maria Forero (16:26.39) of Spain.

Heidi Nielson was the other entry from the United States and she placed 13th in a time of 17:13.97.

Weaver, 19, also qualified to compete in the 3,000 meters, which was held on Aug. 1, but opted to focus on just one event.

The 2021 SAHS grad began her collegiate career at Brigham Young University, but has transferred to Utah State for her sophomore season.

She qualified for the U20 World Championships by winning the 5,000 meters at the USA Track and Field U20 Outdoor Championships in Oregon in late June. She also finished second in the 3,000 meters at nationals.

As a team, the United States claimed 15 total medals, including 15 golds.

With her eighth-place showing, Weaver contributed to the overall point total as the U.S. Team racked up 166 points to outdistance second-place Jamaica (126) and third-place Ethiopia (116).

Weaver is the third former SAHS runner to compete in the World Championships in track and field or cross country, joining 1998 graduate Luke Watson and 2007 graduate Ben Blankenship on that exclusive list. All three were multiple-time individual state champions for the Ponies. Weaver won a cross country state title in 2019 and a track and field gold in the 3,200 meters in 2021.