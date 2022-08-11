Read full article on original website
KHOU
Spring Branch Elementary School turns TEA's 'F' grade to 'A' in 3 years
Leaders at Spring Branch Elementary were determined to turn around the school's grade. They said they did it by focusing on the needs of the students.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures
HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
Here's how Houston-area schools and districts were rated on the TEA report
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'
HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance. Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report. Major turnaround. Spring...
KHOU
How did Houston-area and all Texas schools perform on accountability ratings?
The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022. That includes both school districts and individual campuses.
Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year
CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
TEA releases grades for Texas schools, districts for first time in 3 years
TEXAS, USA — For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses and, according to the TEA, it shows progress in catching students up. The TEA released A through F ratings...
Click2Houston.com
Hindus ask for Diwali holiday in all Fort Bend County school districts
HOUSTON – Hindus have asked that all six Fort Bend County school districts close to celebrate its most popular festival Diwali, which falls on Oct. 24 this year. Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, released a statement in Nevada, saying it is not fair that Hindu pupils in the public schools of Fort Bend County had to be at school on their most popular festival, while schools were closed around other religious days.
KHOU
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4%...
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
How did HISD do in the 2022 Texas accountability rankings?
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
Click2Houston.com
Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
Attention Texas City Dike Visitors...
Please make sure y'all stop in and visit this awesome taco truck!!. We would like to announce that we have our 2nd location open in Texas city DIKE. Come and see us, we have elotes, mangoes, chicharrones, Michelada prepared with winged Chico top.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
KHOU
Hanna Dental Implant Center gave Patricia the confidence to smile again
HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center, or log on to HannaDentalImplants.com. Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment. Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
KHOU
