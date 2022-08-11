ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Comments / 2

Related
KHOU

Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures

HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Agriculture#Aldine Isd#Macarthur High School
KHOU

Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year

CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hindus ask for Diwali holiday in all Fort Bend County school districts

HOUSTON – Hindus have asked that all six Fort Bend County school districts close to celebrate its most popular festival Diwali, which falls on Oct. 24 this year. Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who is President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, released a statement in Nevada, saying it is not fair that Hindu pupils in the public schools of Fort Bend County had to be at school on their most popular festival, while schools were closed around other religious days.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KHOU

How did HISD do in the 2022 Texas accountability rankings?

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Local high school grad is real life ‘Mean Girl’

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re meeting the cast of the hit play, ‘Mean Girls.’ Asia Kreitz is a 2015 graduate of Cypress Ranch HS, was cast in the National Broadway tour of ‘Mean Girls,’ in April of 2019. She is one of the original touring cast members, and her story as to how she was cast is apparently very interesting. We’ll chat with her on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

Hanna Dental Implant Center gave Patricia the confidence to smile again

HOUSTON — Call 855-DR-HANNA (855-374-2662) to make your appointment at Hanna Dental Implant Center, or log on to HannaDentalImplants.com. Be sure to mention "Great Day Houston" and get 15% off a future appointment. Raouf Hanna, DDS, MS, is board certified in periodontics and implant dentistry. He has placed over...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy