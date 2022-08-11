ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arctic warming up to four times faster than the rest of the planet, study shows

By Li Cohen
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySEER_0hE1O2BV00

Scientists have known for years that the Arctic has suffered from more warming than the rest of the world. But a new study shows that it's much worse than previously thought.

Researchers have long estimated that the Arctic warms twice as fast as the rest of the world — a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification — but a new study published in Nature Communications Earth & Environment on Thursday found that it's actually double that. The Arctic is warming nearly four times faster than anywhere else on Earth. In some areas of the Arctic Ocean, the warming rate is even up to seven times as fast.

In this study, the research team "defined the Arctic properly," with a latitude of 66.5ºN along the Arctic Circle, and calculated trends between 1979, when satellite data became available, and 2021, lead author Mika Rantanen said.

With those guidelines in place, they found that the Arctic is warming 3.7 to 4.1 times faster than the rest of Earth, depending on the dataset used.

The factors that cause more intense warming in the region have long been known. Sea ice, which helps reflect solar rays, has been shrinking, which leads the open ocean to absorb more radiation. That absorbed radiation then melts more ice and traps more heat, creating a devastating loop.

Scientists believe that Europe's changing air pollution levels also played a role.

The amplified rate of warming is strongest in the ocean and tends to be higher in the fall and winter, when sea ice is supposed to expand and heat is released back into the atmosphere. However, earlier this year, NASA found that ice growth in the Arctic Sea last fall and winter was at its 10th-lowest in the satellite record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqAb5_0hE1O2BV00
Annual mean temperature trends for the period 1979–2021, derived from the average of the observational datasets. Areas without a statistically significant change are masked out. Nature Communications Earth & Environment

And regionally, Rantanen tweeted, "the warming has been even stronger."

"Areas in the Barents Sea near Novaya Zemlya have warmed up to seven times the global average," he wrote.

A separate study published this June found that the Barents Sea has seen "exceptional warming" of up to nearly 37 degrees Fahrenheit per decade over the last 20 to 40 years, a finding consistent with a loss of sea ice .

So why had previous studies underestimated the Arctic's warming? Rantanen and his team of researchers believe many other studies used "older, possibly outdated" estimates rather than recent observations.

The specific region of the Arctic also differentiated among studies, with used latitudes ranging from 60ºN to 70ºN, while in other studies, the Arctic wasn't even defined based on latitude.

Additionally, researchers uncovered an issue with prediction models. Rantanen said that, as a group, climate models underestimate the true Arctic amplification.

"While the magnitude of Arctic amplification is dependent to some degree on how the Arctic region is defined, and by the period of time used in the calculation, the climate models were found to underestimate Arctic amplification almost independent of the definition," Rantanen said in a press release.

Rantanen's findings, which were first posted as a preprint in July 2021, echo NASA climate scientist Peter Jacobs' report at the American Geophysical Union's meeting in December 2021 . As Jacobs explained at the time, the Arctic is defined by Earth's tilt, which many past studies had neglected.

"Everybody knows [the Arctic] is a canary when it comes to climate change," he told the journal Science . "Yet we're misreporting it by a factor of two. Which is just bananas."

As stated in the abstract of Jacobs' presentation , changes in the Arctic have "profound implications" for the climate, humans and ecosystems.

"It is essential that the scientific community not only accurately understand but also convey the scale of Arctic warming," the abstract reads, "which is occurring nearly twice as rapidly as commonly described."

Comments / 5

Related
BGR.com

Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change

A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New warning that collapse of Antarctica ‘sleeping giant’ could raise sea level more than 16ft

The collapse of Antarctica’s “sleeping giant” could cause planetary-scale change in the coming centuries, according to a new warning from scientists. If the climate crisis continues on its current trajectory, then melting of the East Antarctic Ice Sheet (EAIS) alone could contribute around 3-10 feet (1-3metres) of sea-level rise by 2300, and 7-16.4ft (2-5m) by 2500. The research, by an international team of scientists, was published on Wednesday in the academic journal Nature.The team points out that this potentially catastrophic outcome of global heating could be avoided if the world meets the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Nearly...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Ocean#Sea Ice#Warming Up#The Arctic
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Global Warming
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.

This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
EARTH SCIENCE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy