Cincinnati, OH

Armed man with ties to Jan. 6 killed by cops after attempted breach of FBI office

By David Propper
New York Post
 4 days ago

An armed man who was allegedly at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was shot dead by police after he attempted to storm Cincinnati’s FBI office and fled following an hours-long standoff, according to authorities and reports.

Ricky Shiffer was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon after he raised a gun toward officers around 3 p.m., said an Ohio Highway State Patrol spokesperson.

The suspect was wearing body armor and was pursued by authorities onto an Ohio highway before he abandoned his car on nearby country roads, officials said.

The man “attempted to breach” the visitor’s screening area of the FBI office and then ran away after agents confronted him, federal officials said.

Once he was on Interstate 71, he fired shots at a trooper who was chasing him, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The armed man was shot dead by police after he attempted to storm Cincinnati’s FBI office.
Reuters/Jeffrey Dean
FBI Evidence Response Team work outside the FBI building.
AP
Ricky Shiffer raised a gun toward officers around 3 p.m., said an Ohio Highway State Patrol spokesperson.
AP

In May, a user named Ricky Shiffer replied to a photo of rioters climbing Capitol walls on Jan. 6, claiming he was at the building, according to the New York Times. He also reportedly blamed people who are not Donald Trump supporters on the attack.

“I was there,” the message read, according to the Times. “We watched as your goons did that.”

Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio Highway Patrol speaks with reporters about the attempted attack on the FBI building in Cincinnati.
Reuters/Jeffrey Dean
Shiffer fired shots at a trooper who was chasing him.
AP
The suspect abandoned his car on nearby country roads.
AP

Shiffer didn’t face charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riot.

It’s unclear if the attack was the result of the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida this week as the feds have been wary of increased threats against the bureau following a search of the former president’s home.

With Post wires

