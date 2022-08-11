New Zealand manufacturing activity expands in July

WELLINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Manufacturing activity in New Zealand expanded in July, but the manufacturing index remains short of its longterm average, a survey showed on Friday.

The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) nudged up to 52.7 from June's reading of 50.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity, while anything below that threshold indicates a contraction. The index's longterm average is 53.1.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Leslie Adler

