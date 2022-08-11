ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco says she formed a 'stress rash' that made it hard to walk while filming 'The Flight Attendant' in the midst of her divorce

By Jason Guerrasio
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vz8YH_0hE1Nw3N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsFT3_0hE1Nw3N00
Kaley Cuoco stars in HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant."

Phil Caruso/HBO Max

  • Kaley Cuoco said she was "losing her mind" while shooting season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."
  • She was depressed because of her divorce and began to form a stress rash that "ran all the way down" her body.
  • "I could barely walk," she told Variety.

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about her divorce, saying that her depression was so bad that she had an "intervention" on herself while in the middle of shooting season two of her acclaimed HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant."

"It was one of the hardest years of my life," Cuoco told Variety in a new interview. "Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented."

"It was the first time that I started therapy — I've been very open about that," she continued. "I started at the beginning of Season 2, just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible."

Cuoco went on to say that things got so bad for her that she was in physical pain at one point.

"I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn't go away," she said. "I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iv8Wa_0hE1Nw3N00
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook in 2017.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

Cuoco began dating equestrian Karl Cook in March 2016 . The pair got married on June 30, 2018 , and Cuoco filed for divorce in September 2021 . At that time, she was also getting the second season of "The Flight Attendant" off the ground.

Cuoco stars on the show as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up after a hard night partying to find the man she was with dead in bed next to her. Season two delves deeper into Cassie's psyche as she deals with her inner demons.

The actor said that she was "losing her mind" working on the dark material while going through her divorce.

"So many of these scenes were so hard to do because they were so hateful, so sad, and so dark, and there wasn't a lot of levity," she said.

She said costar Zosia Mamet moved in and lived with her during production. But she needed more support.

"One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there," Cuoco said. "And I said, 'I need help.' It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!' I'm a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything . Well, this time, I literally couldn't."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJKz2_0hE1Nw3N00
Kaley Cuoco confronts herself in season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."

HBO Max

"It was really a super dark time," Cuoco said about going through the divorce. "I just didn't know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn't helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."

Cuoco told Glamour earlier this year that she never plans to get married again.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership," she said. "But I will never get married again."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Bacon on How He and Kyra Sedgwick Supported Their Children in Figuring Out Their Identities: “There’s a Long History of Forcing Children Into Boxes”

Kevin Bacon says that he and his wife and fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick tried their best to support their now-adult children as they were figuring out their identity, including their sexuality. The award-winning actor spoke to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his latest movie, Peacock horror-thriller They/Them, discussing one of the key themes behind the film’s conversion therapy camp setting: accepting one’s children for who they are. More from The Hollywood Reporter'They/Them' Review: Kevin Bacon Stars in a Conversion Camp Slasher That's Smarter Than It Is ScaryJay Leno Says Former 'Tonight Show' Staffer Is Why He Stopped Telling...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kaley Cuoco
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death

Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Flight Attendants#Stress#Rash#Hbo Max#Variety
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Robert De Niro’s Family Drama Exposed By Ex-Assistant, Says Actor’s Children Dislike His Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro’s ex-assistant claimed his current girlfriend Tiffany Chen made her life hell while on the job and said the actor’s children even rejected her, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell deposition transcript of Graham Chase Robinson. Robinson worked for De Niro from 2008 through 2020. She started as his personal assistant and worked her way up to Vice President of Production and Finance at De Niro’s company Canal Productions.Robinson and De Niro are in the middle of fighting dueling lawsuits. He sued his ex-employee for $6 million accusing her of using the company credit card for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Rider Strong and Will Friedle Say ‘Constantly’ Kissing Girls on ‘Boy Meets World’ Was ‘Creepy’: ‘It Was Really Kind of Gross’

Will Friedle and Rider Strong have countless Eric Matthews and Shawn Hunter moments to sift through while rewatching Boy Meets World for their new podcast, but there's one aspect of their John Adams High experience that they'd rather not revisit. 'Boy Meets World' Cast: Where Are They Now? "Rider and I talk about one of […]
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

541K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy