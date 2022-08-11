ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspired by a classic cocktail, these 3-ingredient chocolate cupcakes are unbelievably easy to make

By Mary Elizabeth Williams
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago

In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0OVz_0hE1NfIG00

May I confess something? I was skeptical. I'm a columnist who serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks every week, but even I thought the internet-famous "soda cake" sounded questionable.

The concept is simple, and only requires two ingredients are required. You grab a box of cake mix and a can of cola, mix them together and voilà — actual cake!

But I've seen enough Ann Reardon videos to know that most viral food hacks lead to inedible messes. More than that, however, I'm highly skeptical of anything that cuts the fat out of an otherwise-decent food such as cake.

Fat is delicious. Fat conducts flavor. So, when I see a recipe for something like "Diet Coke Cake" that swaps the eggs and oil for zero-calorie cola, I tend to be a hard pass. To paraphrase Nigella, low-fat cake isn't the answer, whatever the question.

What ultimately swayed me, you ask? Another ingredient that typically doesn't have a lot of fat: booze.

I'm a low-effort drinker. I like wine and beer, and I pretty much only drink cocktails that contain ampersands. Campari & Soda. Gin & Tonic. Rum & Coke.

Rum & Coke sometimes gets a bad rap, but when I recently stumbled upon a recipe for soda cake that included a generous spike of rum extract, my attention spiked.

I'm shocked that this actually works. The resulting cake is crumblier — because duh, it doesn't have the fat! — but it's good. It tastes like cake is supposed to taste.

With that added whiff of rum and the vaguely spicy undertone of cola, it's also got something extra that makes it truly stand out.

It's subtle, unlike the bracing hit you get from a rum cake, but the flavor is there. I still love eggs and oil, but this is so remarkably flavorful and embarrassingly easy that I'd make it again even without the rum.

For an accidentally vegan experience, you can dust the finished cupcakes with powdered sugar. (Don't forget to double-check the ingredients on the box of cake mix, as well.) I frost mine . . . because I have to draw the line somewhere.

***

Inspired by Betty Crocker and Cupcakes and Cutlery

Yields

24 servings

Prep Time

10 minutes

Cook Time

15-18 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 box chocolate cake mix
  • 12 ounces cola
  • 2 teaspoons rum extract
  • Frosting of choice (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, line two muffin tins with cupcake liners.
  2. In a large bowl, beat the cake mix, cola and rum extract with an electric hand mixer on low speed for 1 minute, then on medium speed for 2 minutes.
  3. Divide the batter between the muffin tins.
  4. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, checking after 15.
  5. Let cool completely, then frost and serve.

Cook's Notes

In terms of frosting, cream cheese is always a hit. Here's a winning recipe.

You can, of course, make this in a regular cake pan. Bake according to the directions on the box.

Salon

Salon

ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

