ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year

SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The fifth annual festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. Opening ceremonies kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by tethered balloon rides...
SELMA, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances

SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Click2Houston.com

Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Freeman Coliseum#The Dinosaurs#Arts And Crafts#Jurassic Quest
Trending on Reddit

Three of San Antonio’s original Albertsons stores

1. The one that was just off of 151 is now a combined YMCA and Library. 1. The one on Fredericksburg Rd is a restaurant food supply store. 1. The one on St. Mary's is a YMCA. 1. The one in Lincoln Heights is an HEB. Those are the ones I remember. I rarely shopped there because the prices were higher. My wife did though she knew the prices were higher because she liked that they had few customers, because the prices were higher. Edit: The one at Bandera and 410 became a school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
UPI News

50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Back to school lunch and dinner ideas

Back to School is in full swing for our kiddos and if you need a little food inspiration for those lunches and dinners, we have you covered. Shelly is in the kitchen with Chef Krista from Krista's Culinary Creations, and she has some great back-to-school ideas for you!. Krista's Culinary...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art

For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Grab N Go at Phil Hardberger Park

Get outside and explore snakes! This table at the Children’s Play Area features a Grab-N-Go kit with activities around snakes and the park. No real one though so don’t worry!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy