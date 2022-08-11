Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year
SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The fifth annual festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23. Opening ceremonies kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by tethered balloon rides...
Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances
SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000
Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
San Antonio Current
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: My Chemical Romance, The Meteors, DJ Pauly D and more
In big news for San Antonio rock fans, My Chemical Romance's reunion tour is finally swinging into the AT&T Center. But if catching an arena show isn't your thing, venues ranging from the Paper Tiger to Gruene Hall to the posh 1902 nightclub are offering a diverse array of alternatives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-area Sonic Drive-In locations now offering Pickle Juice Slushes through Aug. 28
It’s no secret San Antonians love pickle-flavored, well, anything. Recently, we’ve seen pickle-laced beer, margaritas and seltzers hit the market. Now, the Alamo City-area's 50 Sonic Drive-In locations are bringing back the Pickle Juice Slush for a limited time, serving the salty, dill-flavored treat through Aug. 28. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Celebrating Chant at the Moon Day
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
Click2Houston.com
Bier Fest returns: Sea World San Antonio’s annual festival brings beers from Texas and beyond
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Sea World’s annual Bier Fest returns this month with an expansion of beers to enjoy just in time to celebrate the end of summer. According to KPRC 2′s sister station, KSAT, Bier Fest started Friday, Aug. 12, and will last until Sept. 11. The festival will carry several beers from across the globe and local favorites along with pub-style food favorites.
Luxe Texas lifestyle shop opens in prime San Antonio shopping district
San Antonio is welcoming a Dallas transplant to one of the city's prime shopping districts: Saint Bernard, the popular ski-inspired lifestyle brand, is will open in The Shops at Lincoln Heights on Thursday, September 8. Starting at 5 pm, the grand opening party will feature hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and music...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three of San Antonio’s original Albertsons stores
1. The one that was just off of 151 is now a combined YMCA and Library. 1. The one on Fredericksburg Rd is a restaurant food supply store. 1. The one on St. Mary's is a YMCA. 1. The one in Lincoln Heights is an HEB. Those are the ones I remember. I rarely shopped there because the prices were higher. My wife did though she knew the prices were higher because she liked that they had few customers, because the prices were higher. Edit: The one at Bandera and 410 became a school.
6 San Antonio dog parks to enjoy off the leash fun
Bring your pooch to San Antonio's newest playground for dogs.
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
Texas TikTok Gives High Praises To H-E-B's Hardworking Sushi Makers
"That sushi has SUSTAINED me MULTIPLE TIMES, great cheap lunch option in Texas."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
WATCH: Exclusive tour of the listed San Antonio home with a backyard cave
San Antonio – Denise Schubert glows when she talks about the discovery of her backyard cave. She gave KSAT 12 an exclusive, detailed tour of the property on Friday. Schubert and her husband discovered a small opening on the property after they purchased it in 2004. “My husband noticed...
Prospect Parlor, San Antonio's first all-women barbershop, tattoo spot
Where you can get a haircut and new ink all in one place.
50-pound African tortoise found wandering San Antonio park
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Texas said they do not know how a 50-pound African spurred tortoise came to be wandering alone through a city park. San Antonio Animal Care Services said the large tortoise, dubbed Walter O'Hare by rescuers, was found by a group of visitors to Phil Hardberger Park and animal care officers responded to the scene.
news4sanantonio.com
Back to school lunch and dinner ideas
Back to School is in full swing for our kiddos and if you need a little food inspiration for those lunches and dinners, we have you covered. Shelly is in the kitchen with Chef Krista from Krista's Culinary Creations, and she has some great back-to-school ideas for you!. Krista's Culinary...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Tony Parkers Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art
For a limited time, the Tony Parker exhibit has filled the SAMA with life-size sculptures of the best superheroes and villains. Check out some life-like figures before they go. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do...
San Antonio dance studio re-opens after the death of its founder
SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a small dance fitness studio lost his life just over a month ago, and some of the people who knew him best are learning just how many people he had an impact on as they try to carry on his legacy. On Saturday...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Grab N Go at Phil Hardberger Park
Get outside and explore snakes! This table at the Children’s Play Area features a Grab-N-Go kit with activities around snakes and the park. No real one though so don’t worry!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as death metal pioneers Deicide blew away San Antonio fans on Saturday
Veteran death metal outfit Deicide hit San Antonio's Rock Box on Saturday as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its groundbreaking album Legion. Headbangers turned out in full forced for the show, which also included Kataklysm and Inhuman Condition.
Comments / 0