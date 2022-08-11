Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
breezynews.com
One in Hospital After Three-Vehicle Crash in Attala
11:53 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to calls reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on HWY 19 near the Williamsville area. 2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Police, and ATMOS responded to reports of a possible gas leak at a residence on Myers Road.
Suspects wanted for arson, burglary at Jackson Shell gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find the suspects involved in a recent arson and burglary at a gas station. Police said the incident happened at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
kicks96news.com
Domestic Disturbance Involving Weapon, Shoplifting, and More in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon in progress at a residence on Gunter Road near Walnut Grove. 8:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a possibly intoxicated person sitting in a running vehicle near the intersection of Cotton Blvd. and North Pearl St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of making terroristic threats to Yazoo County business
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County business employee was arrested after investigators said he threatened to return to his job “to shoot someone.” The Yazoo Herald reported 20-year-old Jerfari Rucker was charged with terroristic threats on Monday, August 8. Chief Deputy Terry Gann, with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said Rucker sent the […]
WLBT
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
breezynews.com
Burglary and Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake
CAMERON ALLEN, 25, of Heidelberg, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, CPD. Bond $25,000. FRANK BROWN, 50, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, LCSO. Bond $1,000. ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Tag, No Insurance, LCSO....
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLBT
Man struck and killed by train in Yazoo County
BENTONIA, Miss. (WLBT) - An unidentified man was killed Monday morning in Bentonia after being struck by a train. Sheriff Jacob Sheriff of Yazoo County said the incident occurred around 5:15 a.m., but it’s believed that it could have occurred earlier in the morning. Yazoo County Coroner, Ricky Shivers,...
WLBT
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The front porch was still covered with shattered glass and what appeared to be blood Thursday afternoon at the crime scene of a shooting in Winona, Mississippi. The woman who lives at the home with her children said that when she got home Wednesday, she...
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate Saturday shooting, one person hurt
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-Starkville Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said officers went to Pines Manufactured Home Community on Louisville Street around 1:30a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim. The person was transported for treatment, condition unknown at this time. This shooting remains under...
breezynews.com
Roll-Over Crash, Disturbances, Reckless Drivers, and more in Attala on Friday
9:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a hit-and-run accident that happened in the parking lot of McDonalds on HWY 12. No injuries were reported. 10:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Court Square Village Apartments parking lot regarding a disturbance in progress in the parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
breezynews.com
Sunday – Domestic On Attala Rd 1211
9:25 am – An officer was requested to Attala Road 3124 for a burglary alarm. 3:34 pm – A unit was dispatched to Attala Road 1211 for a domestic dispute.
bobgermanylaw.com
Crawford, MS - Thomas C. Brown Jr. Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Hwy 45 Alternate
Crawford, MS (August 13, 2022) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a pedestrian fatality on Friday, August 12th in Lowndes County. According to sources, at about 4:00 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer as he walked alongside the northbound side of Highway 45 Alternate halfway between Artesia and Crawford.
wcbi.com
Name released of man killed in wreck on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed on Highway 45 Alternate Friday morning. 37-year-old Thomas C. Brown Junior of Crawford died after being hit by an 18 wheeler. The crash happened just after 4 AM on Highway 45 Alternate at Sam Hill...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake
1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a...
kicks96news.com
A Threat and a Handicapped Parking issue in Neshoba
12:26 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a residence on E Myrtle Street when the occupant called and said they were being threatened by someone at their door. 2:06 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to suspicious activity at the Spaceway on Pecan Ave. 8:36 a.m. – Philadelphia...
wcbi.com
Winona Police investigating deadly shooting
WINONA, Miss (WCBI) – Winona police are investigating a shooting involving four people, killing one. Investigators say it happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Winona Assistant Police Chief Calvin Young says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting them in the case. He said four people were shot and that one of them died.
wtva.com
Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
Comments / 0