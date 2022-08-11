ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

Jackson, Wyandotte counties return to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaKDN_0hE1Mh1V00

Jackson County, Missouri, and Wyandotte County, Kansas, returned to the high level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels Tracker Thursday.

Both counties improved last week to the medium level after holding steady at the high level the two weeks prior.

As of Aug. 11, Johnson County, Kansas, remains in the low category.

Miami, Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas join Johnson County in the low category, while Leavenworth County joins Wyandotte County in the high level.

In Missouri, Cass, Clay, Platte, Ray, Lafayette and Johnson counties are reported to be in the medium category.

The community levels tracker is based on data of new cases per 100,000 from Aug. 4-10, as well as new hospital admissions and the percentage of COVID patients in inpatient beds from Aug. 3-9.


Comments / 5

Ellen
4d ago

these counties under report and people are home testing. I am tired of Covid-19 too, but it hasn't gone away and doesn't care what your political leanings are. if you behave carelessly, it will find you.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Jackson, MO
City
Miami, MO
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Jackson County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jackson County, MO
Wyandotte County, KS
Health
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
KCTV 5

No more Bird scooters in Leavenworth as pilot program ends

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - For some it’s good news and for others it’s bad news, but either way: The pilot program is ending in Leavenworth, Kansas, and there will be no more Bird scooters there after Sept. 9. The City of Leavenworth said in a Facebook post today...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Accomplice in Clay County robbery, shooting in custody

Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Local health departments are ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a public health emergency.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kansas Reflector

Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems

LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) is the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Jackson County Democrats held a canvassing event for legislative district candidates and the party ticket starting at 10:00 a.m. at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit today. A large number of volunteers showed up, first to hear candidates speak, including Trudy Busch Valentine (D), then to embark on door-to-door canvassing.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy