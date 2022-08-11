Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works to receive $3M for renovation project
ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well...
1470 WMBD
Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor
PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
northernpublicradio.org
At this northern Illinois party, breath mints are provided
They say you can smell it from two blocks away... They say you don’t need to know the address to find the party… your nose will lead you to it. They say it lingers in the air, filling your senses... But what they don’t say is that it...
hoiabc.com
Landmark Recreation Center for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Land Mark Recreation Center is for sale. A release from the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company says that after several months of localized and selective marketing, a qualified buyer has not surfaced. The property is now listed for a direct auction - marketing the...
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
Central Illinois Proud
Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
hoiabc.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
Central Illinois Proud
Low fuel behind plane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The small plane crash in Hanna City on Saturday was likely caused by running out of fuel, based on the pilot’s distress call to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single engine plane crashed into Gil’s Restaurant on Route 116, killing both pilot James...
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council approves big agenda items Monday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s council meeting had three important agenda items. The council discussed improvements for two parks, more funding for the uptown underpass project and rezoning in the wintergreen subdivision. Recreation funds will be used to improve Anderson and Underwood Parks. Anderson Park...
Galesburg offers residential paint recycling program
The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September. The August event will be held on Saturday, August 20, […]
Central Illinois Proud
Defense closes argument in Brewer trial on Monday
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The defense for a man accused of triple homicide began Monday in Clifford Brewer’s criminal trial. Brewer faces six charges of first-degree murder, two counts each for the deaths of wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker. All three were discovered dead from gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in 2019.
Central Illinois Proud
J+B Studios hold grand opening for second location
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16. According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: New details on fatal Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY, Ill. – We’re learning more about the time leading up to Saturday’s deadly single-engine plane crash in Hanna City. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the Mooney M20 plane reported engine trouble prior to crashing on Illinois 116 in Hanna City. The administration...
Boot Camp: Bloomington Central Catholic seniors ready to meet expectations
BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Central Catholic Saints are coming off a 4-5 season under Coach Kevin Braucht, who is now in his fourth year. A lot of experience is returning for the Saints: 8 starters on offense and 7 on defense. Braucht said he has watched this senior-laden team grow up since they were […]
