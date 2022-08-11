ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City Councilmember announces mayoral bid in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A challenger has arisen in the race for Pekin Mayor. Becky Cloyd is a current City Council member and is the Mayor Pro Tempore for the City of Pekin under Mayor Mark Luft. This week, Cloyd broke the news to WMBD’s Matt Sheehan that she...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Public Works to receive $3M for renovation project

ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor

PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
PEKIN, IL
northernpublicradio.org

At this northern Illinois party, breath mints are provided

They say you can smell it from two blocks away... They say you don’t need to know the address to find the party… your nose will lead you to it. They say it lingers in the air, filling your senses... But what they don’t say is that it...
PERU, IL
hoiabc.com

Landmark Recreation Center for sale

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Land Mark Recreation Center is for sale. A release from the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company says that after several months of localized and selective marketing, a qualified buyer has not surfaced. The property is now listed for a direct auction - marketing the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in

The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Free for all’ store in Pleasant Valley school district

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Pleasant Valley Elementary School held its 4th annual Free For All store in its gymnasium Monday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Every year the school district spends months collecting clothes, books, toys, games, furniture, and school supplies to give out at the beginning of each year.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local school district getting staff ready before school year begins

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Class begins in a few days for Creve Coeur School District 76. Monday, staff received ALICE training with an instructor from Navigate360. “Alice training is a civilian proactive option-based strategy training to surviving critical incidents and it stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate,” said navigate360 Director of Training Brandon Rhone.
CREVE COEUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
EUREKA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Low fuel behind plane crash in Hanna City

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — The small plane crash in Hanna City on Saturday was likely caused by running out of fuel, based on the pilot’s distress call to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single engine plane crashed into Gil’s Restaurant on Route 116, killing both pilot James...
HANNA CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal council approves big agenda items Monday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal’s council meeting had three important agenda items. The council discussed improvements for two parks, more funding for the uptown underpass project and rezoning in the wintergreen subdivision. Recreation funds will be used to improve Anderson and Underwood Parks. Anderson Park...
NORMAL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg offers residential paint recycling program

The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September. The August event will be held on Saturday, August 20, […]
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Defense closes argument in Brewer trial on Monday

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The defense for a man accused of triple homicide began Monday in Clifford Brewer’s criminal trial. Brewer faces six charges of first-degree murder, two counts each for the deaths of wife Shirley Brewer, son Christian Brewer, and neighbor Norman Walker. All three were discovered dead from gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in 2019.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

J+B Studios hold grand opening for second location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — J+B Studio by Bob the Barber held a grand opening Monday for its second location at Campustown Shopping Center, on 1200 W Main. St., Suite 16. According to a press release, the studio is owned by Bob and Joyce Khoury of Peoria and is a one-stop beauty, hair and barber salon for the entire family.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: New details on fatal Hanna City plane crash

HANNA CITY, Ill. – We’re learning more about the time leading up to Saturday’s deadly single-engine plane crash in Hanna City. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of the Mooney M20 plane reported engine trouble prior to crashing on Illinois 116 in Hanna City. The administration...
HANNA CITY, IL

