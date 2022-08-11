Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
#VelshiBannedBookClub: “Lord of the Flies” with Historian Rutger Bregman
When reading “Lord of the Flies” -- either for the first time in school, or the 15th time as an adult -- you cannot help but ask yourself which of the characters you would most behave like, should you find yourself stuck on a desert island. Historian and author of “Humankind”, Rutger Bregman, wanted to answer that question by finding a real-life example. Stunningly, he succeeded – stumbling across a 1966 Australian newspaper article concerning six boys who had been found on a small, rocky island south of Tonga after being marooned there for more than a year. Those boys fared much better than Piggy and Ralph. Both the book and the real life example address questions of morality, inherent good, and the role of society. One just has a little bit more of an optimistic ending.Aug. 14, 2022.
I Just Learned That These '00s Musicians Are Still Releasing Music Today And I Am Freaking Out
I really have been missing them like candy.
MSNBC
Tarte CEO: 'I started this company on credit cards and a dream'
Maureen Kelly’s fascination with makeup started at an early age. When she was 6, Kelly created a homemade cheek stain with shaving cream and red cough syrup. She loved giving her dolls makeovers and made lip gloss for her friends during the holidays. Kelly eventually turned her childhood hobby...
Comments / 0