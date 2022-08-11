ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

July CPI report is no win for Biden

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNBfN_0hE1LrZK00

This opinion column was submitted by Daniel Honchariw, Nevada state director of the State Freedom Caucus Network.

Re: “ US inflation last month slows from 40-year peak ,” Aug. 11

Prior to Wednesday’s release of July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report — which showed the rate of core inflation has ever-so-slightly decelerated to 8.5% year-over-year — President Biden boasted the report would be “the cherry on top” of his recent alleged wins.

In reality, July’s CPI report hardly constitutes any kind of a win for Team Biden — no matter how desperate his supporters may be to identify one — especially when viewed in the context of real earnings.

Real (inflation-adjusted) average weekly earnings have plummeted since Biden was inaugurated. For 16 straight months now (year over year), the real-world value of workers’ paychecks has decreased as inflation continues to feast on wage gains.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday also reported that from July 2021 through July 2022, workers experienced a “3.5 percent decrease in real average weekly earnings.” In other words, your paycheck might have increased over the past year, but your overall spending power has likely decreased.

Biden has, predictably, ignored this nuance in his framing of the report — “Inflation was zero,” he disingenuously proclaimed — but voters surely feel the financial pain of consistently sky-high prices on everyday items like food, gas and utilities.

No matter how Biden chooses to spin Wednesday’s CPI report, Nevadans are still suffering under the weight of Bidenflation.

Daniel Honchariw is the Nevada sdirector of the State Freedom Caucus Network.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: July CPI report is no win for Biden

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

316
Followers
96
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy