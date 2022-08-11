July CPI report is no win for Biden

This opinion column was submitted by Daniel Honchariw, Nevada state director of the State Freedom Caucus Network.

Re: “ US inflation last month slows from 40-year peak ,” Aug. 11

Prior to Wednesday’s release of July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report — which showed the rate of core inflation has ever-so-slightly decelerated to 8.5% year-over-year — President Biden boasted the report would be “the cherry on top” of his recent alleged wins.

In reality, July’s CPI report hardly constitutes any kind of a win for Team Biden — no matter how desperate his supporters may be to identify one — especially when viewed in the context of real earnings.

Real (inflation-adjusted) average weekly earnings have plummeted since Biden was inaugurated. For 16 straight months now (year over year), the real-world value of workers’ paychecks has decreased as inflation continues to feast on wage gains.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday also reported that from July 2021 through July 2022, workers experienced a “3.5 percent decrease in real average weekly earnings.” In other words, your paycheck might have increased over the past year, but your overall spending power has likely decreased.

Biden has, predictably, ignored this nuance in his framing of the report — “Inflation was zero,” he disingenuously proclaimed — but voters surely feel the financial pain of consistently sky-high prices on everyday items like food, gas and utilities.

No matter how Biden chooses to spin Wednesday’s CPI report, Nevadans are still suffering under the weight of Bidenflation.

Daniel Honchariw is the Nevada sdirector of the State Freedom Caucus Network.

