Times Gazette
HDH keeps women’s health care
Highland District Hospital and Highland Health Providers in Hillsboro have announce a partnership with Physicians for Women, CMH Regional Health System, and TriHealth which will secure and keep women’s health services in Highland County. The partnership now offers local obstetrics patients an option to choose their delivery provider based...
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
Times Gazette
Alcohol area debated
Hillsboro City Council discussed the possibility of creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in Hillsboro, reviewed the city’s preliminary tax budget, passed a ban on consumer-grade fireworks in Hillsboro, and approved the purchase of a vacuum truck for the city at last Thursday’s meeting. Prior to the...
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Times Gazette
Hillsboro H.S. class of 1957 holds 65-year reunion
The Hillsboro High School class of 1957 held a 65-year reunion on June 25 at Hillsboro High School. Time was spent reminiscing about the good times and remembering the classmates lost over the years. Class members are pictured (front row, l-r) Larry Evans, Beverly (Dillard) Rhoads, Christine (Mackey) Cook, Mary (Robinson) Potts, Joyce (Reed) Frazer, Sharon (Reno) Craig, Phil Williams and Dave Burkard; (back row, l-r) Charlie Leber, Bob Dunlap, James Hall, Tom Wilkin, Omer Price Jr., Dave Deininger, Gene McLaughlin, Ed Hiestand and Les Garman.
Times Gazette
Democrats hold annual membership meeting
The Highland County Democrat Party held its annual membership meeting on Aug. 7, in the AmVets Building on North Shore Drive. The party chairperson, Dinah Phillips, welcomed approximately 130 people, including many young persons to the event. Gerold Wilkin provided opening remarks and shared the current work of local veterans...
Times Gazette
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
wnewsj.com
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
Times Gazette
COVID on the rise in county
COVID-19 cases in Highland County are up, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Monday that the county was seeing 23 new cases per day, which is about 53 cases per 100,000 in population. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on...
wcbe.org
Double Take Emily the Criminal
Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Garrett Coy, 19, of Washington C.H., was cited for speed. Michelle Parrott, 64, of Hillsboro, was cited for right of way when turning left. Jason Gee, 42, of Lake Waynoka, was arrested on an outstanding theft charge.
police1.com
Ohio PD: Officers no longer need to cover up their tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A police department in Ohio has officially changed its tattoo policy. Now, Middletown Division of Police officers are no longer required to cover up their tattoos. The policy change was shared on the department’s Facebook page. The department said they’re hoping the change will attract new recruits that “may have been apprehensive about applying due to the tattoo restrictions.”
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
The Intel On Intel: The Latest From The Silicon Heartland For The Weekend Of August 13-14
Each weekend here at 1808Delaware and 1812Blockhouse we present “The Intel On Intel,” where we collect and share links from area media looking how local government, schools, other businesses, and Intel itself are building a new future for the area. This weekend’s edition is a special one, as...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
