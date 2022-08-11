ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MyNorthwest

Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state

Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
Tri-City Herald

There are tree killers in our midst. WA, U.S. officials want us to be on the lookout

If you own, walk by or just appreciate trees, Washington state officials are asking for your help in keeping them healthy. The state departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture along with the Invasive Species Council released a Top 5 wanted pest list this week. Not all of the diseases and bugs have been spotted in Washington, but their threat to trees is so great the agencies are asking for vigilance.
Yakima Herald Republic

These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there

Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
MSNBC

A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”

As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
Big Country News

Washington Will Elect First non-Republican as Secretary of State Since 1960

OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
nationalparkstraveler.org

Campfire Restrictions Taking Effect At Olympic National Park

Unusually dry forest conditions at Olympic National Park and neighboring Olympic National Forest in Washington state are leading to a campfire restriction that will only allow campfires in metal rings at designated site, campgrounds or picnic areas. The restriction, which takes effect Monday, includes the coastal areas of the national...
MSNBC

Mississippi's got issues

A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
MSNBC

“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”

Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
