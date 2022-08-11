Read full article on original website
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
Chronicle
Which Washington Counties Saw Highest Voter Turnout in 2022 Primary Election
About 40% of 4.8 million registered voters in Washington participated in the Aug. 2 midterm primary election, with the highest turnouts recorded in east and far west parts of the state. The turnout for these primary races for state lawmakers and members of the U.S. House and Senate was about...
Tri-City Herald
There are tree killers in our midst. WA, U.S. officials want us to be on the lookout
If you own, walk by or just appreciate trees, Washington state officials are asking for your help in keeping them healthy. The state departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture along with the Invasive Species Council released a Top 5 wanted pest list this week. Not all of the diseases and bugs have been spotted in Washington, but their threat to trees is so great the agencies are asking for vigilance.
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
Yakima Herald Republic
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter — but people keep moving there
Many parts of Washington will see more severe heat waves in coming decades, but that isn't stopping an influx of new residents from moving to those communities. New projections from a New York-based research group predict Benton and Franklin counties — home to the Tri-Cities and among the fastest-growing Washington counties in the past decade — could see heat waves above 90 degrees last nearly twice as long as they currently do. The number of days above 100 in those areas is likely to double, according to the models.
MSNBC
A clinic determined to provide women healthcare in AL: ‘This is not a safe place.”
As soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, abortion became illegal in Alabama immediately. While the decision was a major blow, abortion rights advocates in the state had been leaping over hurdles and red tape to provide care for years before the fall of Roe. Ali Velshi visited the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa. The clinic can no longer provide abortion or even advise patients where to get one, but the facility still provides crucial services for the community: pre-natal care, contraceptive care, annual exams and more. The clinic's operations director, Robin Marty, describes the litany of anti-abortion forces on the ground that seek to confuse, mislead, and intimidate pregnant patients every day.Aug. 14, 2022.
Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State employees no longer need to get a COVID-19 booster to remain employed. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an updated directive on policies Thursday. The current requirement that new and current state employees be fully vaccinated – meaning they received all doses of the primary...
Washington State Court of Appeals sides with Inslee’s authority to enact mask mandate
In a published opinion, the Washington State Court of Appeals has sided with Gov. Jay Inslee’s authority to institute a mask mandate. Petitioners sought to nullify the state secretary of health’s order that called for Washingtonians to wear a mask indoors and in certain large outdoor settings during the pandemic.
Washington Will Elect First non-Republican as Secretary of State Since 1960
OLYMPIA — Washington voters are set to elect someone other than a Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Julie Anderson, running as a nonpartisan candidate, has edged out multiple Republican candidates in their crowded Aug. 2 primary election and will advance to the November general election with appointed incumbent Steve Hobbs, a Democrat who finished first in the primary.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Campfire Restrictions Taking Effect At Olympic National Park
Unusually dry forest conditions at Olympic National Park and neighboring Olympic National Forest in Washington state are leading to a campfire restriction that will only allow campfires in metal rings at designated site, campgrounds or picnic areas. The restriction, which takes effect Monday, includes the coastal areas of the national...
Sharp rent increases across WA state have college students scrambling for more options
A recent study showed rent in Washington has risen nearly 20% in two years.
New WSDOT video shows benefits of wildlife crossings, with more coming to Washington
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The wildlife crossing along I-90 has seen some major traffic this summer. “It's really great to see wildlife using it. We've captured different varieties of wildlife, including bobcats, coyotes, elk and deer,” said Meagan Lott, Communications Manager for Washington Department of Transportation. WSDOT Snoqualmie...
MSNBC
Mississippi's got issues
A grand jury decided to not indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the woman whose accusations led to the lynching of Emmett Till 67 years ago. However, that's not the only issue that's haunting the state of Mississippi. Maisie Brown and Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi join Tiffany Cross to discuss racial, economic, and social issues that impact the state.Aug. 13, 2022.
WA’s Nooksack River has been sounding the alarm, and people are finally listening
One WA county aims to restore a troubled river by focusing on the needs of tribes, farms, communities, and fish. This story was produced as part of a collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Type Investigations. First came the fish, then came the flood. In...
KXLY
Inslee orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced on social media that all U.S. and state flags in Washington should be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson. Inslee made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Patterson passed away on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest on July...
nypressnews.com
Drug convicts could be first in line to open cannabis shops in Washington state
The state of Washington is mulling a “social equity license” that would give preference in cannabis shop licensing to those convicted and imprisoned on non-violent drug offenses. If the Washington State Liquor Cannabis Board adopts the rule, the city of Seattle would follow suit and also commit $1...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
MSNBC
“Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care”
Ali traveled to Tuscaloosa, AL to tour one of the state's clinics -- the West Alabama Women's Center -- which was forced to stop providing abortions the day Roe was overturned. The staff there -- including the clinic's operations director, Robin Marty -- is determined to keep the clinic open and do whatever it can to legally support pregnant people across the state - stopping short of abortion care. In a candid interview that spanned more than an hour, the clinic’s operations director Robin Marty brought him up to speed on what abortion care in the state looks like at this juncture. “I hope that at some point the legislature understands is that they aren't shutting down abortion clinics -- they're overburdening hospitals that were already in crisis.” Hospitals are “overwhelmed,” says Marty. Pregnant people in Alabama are such a low priority for health care in general, that if you go into a hospital that has all of these pressing needs, they're gonna put you aside because they figure it's ‘just a pregnancy issue.’”Aug. 13, 2022.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
