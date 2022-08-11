ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Warner Robins, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Centerville, GA
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Hearing delayed as Bibb P&Z report shows proposed Otis Redding arts center could be a problem

MACON, Ga. — A decision on whether to allow a planned arts center in downtown Macon is still a few weeks away. Monday, the county's design review board was supposed to look at plans for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Monday morning, the Redding Foundation asked to postpone that meeting. It comes after the Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff analysis report that questioned the center.
MACON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Kate Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Rental Home#Workforce Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Robins Air Force Base
WALB 10

New poultry plant opens in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
AMERICUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
13WMAZ

Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. People have voiced concerns about overgrown grass and poor upkeep of historic cemeteries, especially Rose Hill. Macon-Bibb County has a contract with a privately-owned company, Paulk Landscaping, to cut the grass at...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy