Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Warner Robins
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Warner Robins, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WMAZ
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
Though the building was a loss, no one was hurt in the fire. Pierce says while they work to rebuild, their Warner Robins office will remain open.
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More than 200 homes later, Macon-Bibb's fight against blight campaign continues
MACON, Ga. — It has now been over a year since the fight against blight campaign started. Since the start in April of last year, the county has torn down over 200 blighted structures. One Bibb County grandmother says the city's initiative has drastically improved her quality of living.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
26-Year-Old Quade Raymond Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Bibb County (Bibb County, GA)
Bibb County deputies reported that a fatal motorcycle accident took place at the 2800 block of Riverside Drive. The victim, 26-year-old Quade Raymond, died around 7:48 PM. Raymond’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle, while [..]
Hearing delayed as Bibb P&Z report shows proposed Otis Redding arts center could be a problem
MACON, Ga. — A decision on whether to allow a planned arts center in downtown Macon is still a few weeks away. Monday, the county's design review board was supposed to look at plans for the proposed Otis Redding Center for the Arts. Monday morning, the Redding Foundation asked to postpone that meeting. It comes after the Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission released a staff analysis report that questioned the center.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Why are the prices so different?': AAA explains county-to-county gas-price disparities
MACON, Ga. — Prices at the pump are down, but you may have noticed it still costs you more per gallon from one location to the next. According to AAA, Georgia gas prices continue to fall. However, depending on where you choose to fuel up, you may be saving...
'It's growing and we need to catch up': Monroe County looking to develop housing with 5-year plan
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Some people in Monroe County say the community needs housing as it continues to grow. Now, the county is working on their five-year development plan to keep up with growth. The plan covers several areas including land use, transportation, and broadband with five additional initiatives...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
'This job has given me confidence': Macon Reentry Coalition looks for volunteers to help former offenders
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Reentry Coalition needs your help with their mission to give offenders a second chance. The pandemic changed the way people could volunteer impacting the programs resources. The program started back in 2008. Each year, they help about 150 people. Ronald Carter is one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Georgia man arrested on felony fraud charges involving Louisiana hurricane victims
ALLEN PARISH, La. — A Central Georgia man wanted on fraud charges has been arrested in Louisiana. According to the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office, Jimmy Collins Jr., 55, was arrested Monday morning on six felony warrants for fraud and swindling. Back in July, the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office told...
Longstanding Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of Houston County's homeless rely on local shelters to bridge the gap when they're in need. For 23 years, the Thomases have strived to help serve those in Warner Robins experiencing homeless. "I just had a desire to try and help people if I...
WALB 10
New poultry plant opens in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A new poultry plant opened Thursday in Americus, bringing job opportunities with it. Tamarack will be used for packaging food that will go out to stores across south Georgia and all around the world. Having Georgia as a home for poultry is what drove Tamarack to...
Neighbors express mixed feelings over new development proposal along Hartley Bridge Road
MACON, Ga. — A small patch of woods in south Bibb along Hartley Bridge Road is gaining some controversy from people who live nearby. But it's not the woods themselves - it's the plans a development company has for them. It's a proposed 6,000 square foot office building. 13WMAZ's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rose Hill Cemetery cleanup gets underway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Macon's historic Rose Hill Cemetery, crews started a large cleanup effort Monday morning. People have voiced concerns about overgrown grass and poor upkeep of historic cemeteries, especially Rose Hill. Macon-Bibb County has a contract with a privately-owned company, Paulk Landscaping, to cut the grass at...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
Georgia teen becomes 'Toys for Tots' ambassador, hosts 5K for program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A 15-year-old from Kathleen received a surprise she never believed she would receive from the organization she works hard to support. On Saturday, several people came out to participate in a 5K, running to give toys to the tots. Toys for Tots is a program...
Man reportedly walked Lizella road with AR-15, broke into home before committing suicide
LIZELLA, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details about how an air search for a suicidal man in Lizella unfolded Sunday. Neighbors say the man roamed the neighborhood with an AR-15 and even broke into a home before taking his own life. This is after...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1