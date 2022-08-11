ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens car wash hires formerly incarcerated and at-risk youth

By Monica Morales
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man found his purpose by using his troubled past to help others and opening up a successful car wash business.

Prince Mapp employs formerly incarcerated men and women and at-risk youth. His car wash, located at 112-05 Sutphin Blvd. in South Jamaica, Queens, is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mapp reinvented his life and now hopes to help others get their lives back on track. He opened up BLK Squares back in May; now, he is hoping cars will line up.

He says they do a great job at detailing and polishing the cars that come in. But there is more going on than just cleaning cars. Mapp runs a youth program called We Shoot Water, Not Guns.

Chad Dean, 23, is one of a half-dozen employees that he says are more like family members. Dean says he was heading in the wrong direction in life and needed a job. He got much more at BLK Squares.

Mapp works as the community and culture director for Citizen App and volunteers with a nonprofit called Life Camp. Their headquarters are just a block away from the car wash.

Mapp says he got help there years ago and is paying it forward. He now has a team of mentors.
Mapp hopes the community will come, with their cars, knowing there’s a deeper meaning and message.

On Instagram: @blk_squares_carwash_112

Reach out to if you want more info: Info@blksquares.com

PIX11

