Queens car wash hires formerly incarcerated and at-risk youth
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man found his purpose by using his troubled past to help others and opening up a successful car wash business.
Prince Mapp employs formerly incarcerated men and women and at-risk youth. His car wash, located at 112-05 Sutphin Blvd. in South Jamaica, Queens, is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mapp reinvented his life and now hopes to help others get their lives back on track. He opened up BLK Squares back in May; now, he is hoping cars will line up.
He says they do a great job at detailing and polishing the cars that come in. But there is more going on than just cleaning cars. Mapp runs a youth program called We Shoot Water, Not Guns.
Chad Dean, 23, is one of a half-dozen employees that he says are more like family members. Dean says he was heading in the wrong direction in life and needed a job. He got much more at BLK Squares.
Mapp works as the community and culture director for Citizen App and volunteers with a nonprofit called Life Camp. Their headquarters are just a block away from the car wash.
Mapp says he got help there years ago and is paying it forward. He now has a team of mentors.
Mapp hopes the community will come, with their cars, knowing there’s a deeper meaning and message.
On Instagram: @blk_squares_carwash_112
Reach out to if you want more info: Info@blksquares.comCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0