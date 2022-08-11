As the population continues to age, the need for medical advances targeted towards age-related diseases grows in tandem with no signs of slowing. The field of ophthalmology is no exception. Serious eye disorders that can cause blindness, including glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion represent just some of the areas that are the largest drivers of blindness among those 65 and older. These diseases can be deeply distressing for millions of impacted individuals, their loved ones, and caregivers. And as the number of people afflicted by these disorders increases along with the aging population, these diseases also have a growing impact on the overall healthcare system and our society.

