Read full article on original website
Related
Activist Groups Claim Pesticides On Food Are Harmful. FDA Says Otherwise.
What do you do when the evidence doesn't support your conclusion? There are just two choices: admit you were mistaken and adjust your views to conform to the data or tie yourself in knots trying to safeguard your preferred conclusion from facts that simply refuse to cooperate. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently released the 2020 results from its Pesticide Residue Monitoring Program, and our environmentalist friends have sadly, though predictably, attempted to deny the obvious conclusion that follows from the FDA's analysis: pesticide residues on food still pose minimal risk to human health.
MedCity News
HealthEdge survey: Costs are top-of-mind for health plan leaders
Managing costs and driving operational efficiencies are the top challenges for health plan leaders today, a HealthEdge survey published Tuesday found. The annual survey received responses from 312 payer executives. It was conducted between April 26 and May 6. When asked what their biggest difficulties are today, 46% said managing...
MedCity News
AstraZeneca & Daiichi drug wins another FDA approval, this time in lung cancer
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo drug Enhertu is on a hot streak, winning an FDA approval in lung cancer that marks its second affirmative regulatory decision within the span of a week. The FDA approval announced Friday covers the treatment of adults whose advanced cases of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)...
MedCity News
Current advancements in wet AMD are not enough
As the population continues to age, the need for medical advances targeted towards age-related diseases grows in tandem with no signs of slowing. The field of ophthalmology is no exception. Serious eye disorders that can cause blindness, including glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion represent just some of the areas that are the largest drivers of blindness among those 65 and older. These diseases can be deeply distressing for millions of impacted individuals, their loved ones, and caregivers. And as the number of people afflicted by these disorders increases along with the aging population, these diseases also have a growing impact on the overall healthcare system and our society.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedCity News
Report: PE firms’ entrance into urgent care raises concerns for quality, affordability of care
Over the past 10 years, private equity firms have been increasingly investing in urgent care — capitalizing on an industry that has skyrocketed in growth as patients seek alternatives to bureaucratic primary care and expensive visits to the emergency room. But private equity’s expanding presence in urgent care and...
Comments / 0