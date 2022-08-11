ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

State patrol seeks witnesses to road rage hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Glr89_0hE1IrSh00
The BMW involved in the incident and a rear dashcam view of both cars from a witness. (Washington State Patrol)

Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a road rage hit-and-run on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle on Thursday.

According to WSP, around 8 a.m., troopers received calls reporting a one-car crash on northbound I-5 just south of Albro Place.

When troopers arrived, they saw a black BMW X3 on the left shoulder and a man standing on the other side of the guardrail with a severe leg injury.

Troopers learned that the BMW was being driven by the injured man, who had just been involved in a road rage incident on northbound I-5 near State Route 518.

The other car involved in the incident was a silver Mercedes SUV, the driver of which WSP says threw something at the BMW.

The two cars continued northbound when traffic came to a stop near Albro Place, at which point the driver of the BMW threw something at the Mercedes, stopped his car and got out.

The driver of the Mercedes then took off, hitting the driver of the BMW and causing serious injury to his leg.

The incident is being investigated as a felony hit-and-run. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact Detective Brody Ford at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

