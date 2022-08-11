ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fact check: False claim of $22 million settlement between The View, Kyle Rittenhouse

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The claim: 'The View' settled with Kyle Rittenhouse for $22 million

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges related to the deaths of two men and injury of a third during 2020 protests prompted an array of false claims – including assertions that the teenager took legal action against statements by public figures including LeBron James and Whoopi Goldberg .

The most recent iteration of such claims involves Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts on ABC's daytime talk show "The View."

“The View Settles With The Rittenhouses For $22 Million and a Formal Apology,” read the headline of an Aug. 2 article on the website We Conservative, which was shared on Facebook more than 3,500 times in two days.

But representatives for both “The View” and Rittenhouse have said claims of a settlement are not true. Rittenhouse never sued "The View" to begin with.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to the website for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMo6u_0hE1IphF00
The verdict came more than a year after Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz. Court TV via Associated Press

Claim has its origin on satirical website

Representatives for both sides of the supposed lawsuit have said there is no such legal action.

“This claim is false,” ABC spokesperson Lauri Hogan told USA TODAY in an Aug. 3 email.

The We Conservative article attributes the information to Joe Barron, whom it falsely identifies as the Rittenhouse family’s spokesperson. Barron was also cited in a similar claim debunked by USA TODAY in 2021 that said Rittenhouse filed a $60 million lawsuit against “The View” co-hosts Joy Behar and Goldberg.

The family’s actual spokesperson, David Hancock, told the Associated Press in May that claims of a $22 million settlement that were circulating then were false.

Reuters also fact-checked the $22 million settlement claim in June, noting it originated on Dunning-Kruger Times, a part of the America’s Last Line of Defense satirical network. The Dunning-Kruger Times’ “About Us” section says, “Everything on this website is fiction” and that the network is one of “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

Fact check: Claim about a Kyle Rittenhouse lawsuit against Whoopi Goldberg is satire

It's an example of what could be called "stolen satire," where stories written as satire and presented that way originally are reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

Story copied from satirical outlet without attribution

We Conservative’s website includes a description of the site as a “media company for people who have lost trust in the mainstream media.” The website also says it “takes steps to fact-check and verify reports” and “always credit(s) other news outlets when we use materials not produced by our reporting."

But the article is an unattributed copy of The Dunning-Kruger Times' satirical post .

The article identifies its reporter as Vernon Stratton, a California-based writer who has covered topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but USA TODAY found no records confirming the existence of such a journalist. The image included next to Stratton's biography appears on various websites going back years, including a United Kingdom workwear company and an online search service for tax professionals .

We Conservative did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that “The View” settled with Rittenhouse for $22 million. Representatives for both “The View” and Rittenhouse have said the claim of a settlement is not true, and that no lawsuit between the parties ever existed.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim of $22 million settlement between The View, Kyle Rittenhouse

Comments / 1469

J1
4d ago

Some of these “poorly educated”people need to have this article read to them.Apparently they can’t comprehend what they read. The article clearly states he Did Not sue the view.

Reply(112)
216
Shib
4d ago

Kyle did not receive a settlement from CNN or the view both lies have been fact checked. For Conservatives to claim they are Christians and the only people going to Heaven they sure lie a lot.

Reply(75)
216
Dave Frederick
3d ago

I wonder how many of these so-called educated people on this post paid for their education or did the taxpayer pay for it do you know the uneducated ones that have jobs

Reply(3)
11
Related
Variety

Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines — all of whom will be returning next season. ABC declined to comment on Hostin’s deal. As Variety previously reported, “The View” is expected to cast former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin as a co-host next season, which begins in September,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances

The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Defamation#False Claims#Court Tv#Abc#Associated Press Claim
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Salaries Revealed: See Which Host Earns the Most

As “The View” prepares for its 26th season, fans are now getting an insider look at the salaries each host has. Here is who earns the most. A source close to “The View” production revealed to The Sun that new co-hosts such as Alyssa Farah Griffin make a fraction of what long-time co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg make. “Joy makes around $7 million a year, while Whoopi Goldberg makes an astonishing $8 million,” the insider disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Anderson Cooper & Don Lemon Are No Longer Considered 'It Boys' At CNN: Headaches For Top Stars As Network’s Profits Drop Below $1 Billion For The First Time Since 2006

CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, is only a few months into his new job and has already managed to upset network stars Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.“Chris (Licht) is the opposite of Jeff Zucker, the man he replaced at CNN. Jeff had everyone’s phone number and would text Anderson (Cooper) and Don Lemon all the time. He loved knowing all the company gossip and would often socialize with his anchors. The new boss couldn’t be more different,” sources tell Radar. “Chris doesn’t want to be friends with Don, Anderson, or anyone else. He wants to be their boss. Which apparently...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson ‘Shitting Himself’ Scared That His Alex Jones Texts May Leak

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Tucker Carlson is “shitting himself” over the possibility that texts between him and far-right conspiracy loon Alex Jones will leak, a source close to the Fox News star told Confider. Carlson and the raving Infowars ranter trade text messages on a daily basis, according to two people familiar with their relationship. If made public, these sources said, the text messages would be “highly embarrassing” for Carlson. Two...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Robert Brockman Dies While Awaiting Tax Evasion Trial

Robert Brockman, the multi-billionaire recently indicted in the largest-ever tax evasion case against an individual in the U.S., died Friday at age 81. The businessman, who founded the prominent software company Reynolds & Reynolds, suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. His lawyers had argued his condition made him unfit to stand trail, but a court ruled otherwise, setting his trail date for February of next year. His attorney, Kathy Keneally, railed against that decision Saturday, saying the government had “wasted time and resources indicting a man who had progressive dementia and was terminally ill.” Brockman leaves behind a wife, son, brother, two grandchildren, and an estimated $4.7 billion fortune.Read it at Bloomberg
ECONOMY
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

572K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy