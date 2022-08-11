North Side Residential Fire

Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

This morning at 10:15 AM, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to the report of a house on fire in the 500 Block of East Euclid Avenue. Companies arrived within three minutes and reported a working fire on the outside of the structure, with the fire quickly spreading into the attic.

Arriving firefighters attacked the fire while completing a complete search of the home for victims. The blaze was extinguished within fifteen minutes, and property damage and loss were limited to the exterior and attic space of the structure. The majority of the building and neighboring exposures were saved.

There were no victims in the structure. Additionally, no injuries were experienced by either firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the SFD Special Investigation Unit.