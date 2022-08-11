ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWD

Walmart Grows Revenues and Profits Thanks To Stronger Mix of Groceries

Consumers continue to flock to Walmart during inflationary times. The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on both top and bottom lines thanks to a stronger mix of grocery. Still, Walmart updated its guidance as a result of the most recent quarter and is now expecting a $2.1 billion headwind in the back half as a result of currency exchange rates. But investors seemed satisfied with the results. Shares of Walmart were up more than 3 percent during Tuesday’s pre-market hours.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy