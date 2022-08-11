Consumers continue to flock to Walmart during inflationary times. The mass-channel merchant revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday before the market opened, improving on both top and bottom lines thanks to a stronger mix of grocery. Still, Walmart updated its guidance as a result of the most recent quarter and is now expecting a $2.1 billion headwind in the back half as a result of currency exchange rates. But investors seemed satisfied with the results. Shares of Walmart were up more than 3 percent during Tuesday’s pre-market hours.

RETAIL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO