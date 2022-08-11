Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Moore County in central North Carolina Southwestern Harnett County in central North Carolina Northwestern Cumberland County in central North Carolina South central Lee County in central North Carolina Northern Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Southern Pines, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Fort Bragg, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Pope AFB, Spring Lake, Whispering Pines, Taylortown and Vass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WITN
Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say in the early morning...
WRAL
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
Police: Multiple people hurt from driver crashing SUV into Hardee's in Wilson
Wilson, N.C. — Traffic was shut down on a busy road in Wilson on Sunday morning after a driver crashed into a Hardee's. The driver crashed into the restaurant around 9:45 on the 2300 block of Forest Hills Road, according to police. A photo submitted to WRAL showed a...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff Office: Drug arrest in southern Lenoir County
Lenoir County Sheriff Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On August 13, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units executed a search warrant at the residence of Jason Hill on Jessie T. Bryan Road. This search warrant was part of an ongoing drug and criminal violation case. They were assisted in the investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
Highway Patrol makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed NCDOT worker in Wilson County
Authorities have charged the driver of the car they say hit Anna Bradshaw.
WITN
Duplin County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and ended up winning $150,000. Johnny Langston’s, of Warsaw, Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the August 1 drawing to win $50,000. His prize tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.
cbs17
Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
cbs17
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
cbs17
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested day after death of NCDOT employee in Wilson County
Anna Bradshaw was standing on the side of the road operating the stop/slow paddle to help traffic safely get around a tree that had fallen into the road, NCDOT said.
WITN
ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
