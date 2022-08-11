Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!. It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard. Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House...
House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion. The construction project started back in November 2021 with a...
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway
Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
SC State students run into housing issues ahead of first day of classes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This week will be the first week of classes at South Carolina State University, but multiple students say they ran into some problems with their housing assignments. “I know people who came here from Georgia on Friday, that slept in their car throughout the weekend hoping...
carolinapanorama.com
‘Passion for serving people’: ODPS chief featured in training video
“I still believe this is a noble and honorable profession and we can, in fact, make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve, but you’ve got to want to do it,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. says. Austin will be...
Volunteers sought for Bicyclist & Pedestrian counts in City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is searching for volunteers to take part in a routine Bicyclist & Pedestrian Count during the month of September in an effort to make the city a safer place to walk and ride. Oftentimes pedestrians, bicyclists and transit bus riders are not...
Eastern Progress
'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored
A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
thisis50.com
South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International
South Carolina artist GunnaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Satchel Ford Elementary installs book vending machine to make reading fun
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County elementary school is gearing up for back-to-school. For Satchel Ford Elementary, this means installing a new book vending machine to encourage reading. Librarian Julia Choate came up with the idea to purchase the machine after seeing it online. When she brought it to...
carolinapanorama.com
Walking on Water (WOW) officially launches Performing Arts Center
Walking on Water (WOW) Performing Arts Center celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The event took place at their new location at 8907 Two Notch Road, Suite F in Columbia, SC. This grand opening allowed residents to learn what...
3-fingers across and fingertip length are a thing of the past with new Richland 2 dress code
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
Lexington SC Rocks Facebook group encouraging students, teachers as they head back to school
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local Facebook group called "Lexington County SC Rocks" is challenging everyone to paint motivational rocks for teachers and students to be distributed across Lexington this week. They are spreading the love, sharing kindness and smiles to start the school year. These small decorated stones are...
