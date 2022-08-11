ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orangeburg, SC
Lifestyle
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
golaurens.com

Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Rec Center holds annual school supply giveaway

Around 200-250 children received school supplies Saturday morning at the second Joe Jackson School Supply Giveaway. The giveaway was held at the Aiken County Recreation Center located at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville. Tandra Cooks, Aiken County recreation manager, said the giveaway is held to relieve the stress of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haircuts#Hairdo#Barbers#Barber Tech#The Barber Tech Academy#Bta
Eastern Progress

'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
COLUMBIA, SC
thisis50.com

South Carolina Artist GuttaWitDaSack Is Going International

South Carolina artist GunnaWitDaSack is using his music to tell stories of trapping, treachery, and triumph from a unique street perspective. With a growing discography, including songs like “Demons” (featuring the late great rising S.C. artist 18Veno) gaining steam internationally, it’s time for the world to get to know GuttaWitDaSack.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Walking on Water (WOW) officially launches Performing Arts Center

Walking on Water (WOW) Performing Arts Center celebrated the grand opening of their new facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The event took place at their new location at 8907 Two Notch Road, Suite F in Columbia, SC. This grand opening allowed residents to learn what...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy