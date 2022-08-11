ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

Paradise Post

Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot

Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Monday, Aug. 15, the complex had burned 19,272 acres (30.1 square miles)...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning

Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E056-B has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲-𝗕 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’

The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
theava.com

Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022

Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Aug. 15

A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino and a 3.6-magnitude quake occurred on land, southeast of Bayside CA.
PETROLIA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Researchers Hope Fiber Optic Cable Will Inform Earthquake Science, Detection’

This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:. Underground fiber optic cables are being installed across Humboldt county and a community of federal and state scientists, including Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, think they may be able to use this technology for valuable feedback about earthquakes, and perhaps enhance the early warning system and a means to detect faults that may produce future earthquakes.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Disabled Veteran Laments Experiences in Humboldt County

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Plea entered in 2020 killing of Northshore man

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man has entered a plea in a 2020 homicide as part of an agreement with the Lake County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, Christopher Jon McDonald, 45, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for the killing of 48-year-old John Turner Dickerson of Nice, said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Flesch.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury

The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

