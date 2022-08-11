Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Map: Six Rivers fire moves into California’s No. 2 spot
Click ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ to see the full evacuation map, with an address search field. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now in the No. 2 spot for California’s wildfire season. As of Monday, Aug. 15, the complex had burned 19,272 acres (30.1 square miles)...
kymkemp.com
Good News! Evacuation Order for E056-B Downgraded to a Warning
Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E056-B has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning. 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲-𝗕 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡...
mendofever.com
[UPDATES]A Big Rig Collides with a Service Truck Blocking Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Launches Pledge Drive and the First Mendocino Cannabis Advocacy Awards
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the premier cannabis trade association in Mendocino County, is undertaking a Pledge Drive from August 15 to September 19 to support their essential policy advocacy, as well as their business development work helping Members bring their licensed products to market. The Pledge of Alliance Drive will...
kymkemp.com
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
theava.com
Mendocino County Today: Friday, August 12, 2022
Seasonable Weather | Hack Attack | Transparency Muddle | Boonville Farmers | Misguided Bill | Josephina Guenza | Glyphosate Documentary | Burroughs Painting | Ed Notes | Caspar Band | Mo Responds | Father/Daughter Johnson | MCOG Transit | Yesterday's Catch | Workers Strike | Ukraine | FBIden | War Expanding | Jean-Jacques Sempe | Israeli Assault | Shuts Up | Newscast Parody | Haight-Ashbury | Midget Prerogative | Cat Team | Presidential Candidates | Teacher Shortage | Beware NewsGuard | Hat Poster | The Bullshit | Savile Row.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Came to a Standstill on Hwy 101 as Law Enforcement Detained a Suspect
This evening, traffic on Hwy 101 near McKinleyville came to a standstill as law enforcement pulled over a jeep. And, the officers handcuffed a suspect. At this point we don’t know why the suspect was detained, but we’ve requested more information from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested within a Six Rivers Lightning Complex evacuation zone on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a burglary within an evacuation zone at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Two men were seen swimming...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 15
A couple of earthquakes shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino and a 3.6-magnitude quake occurred on land, southeast of Bayside CA.
kymkemp.com
‘Secure and Hold,’ Firefighters Strengthen Their Grasp on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is now 16,924 acres (a growth of about 1700 acres) and firefighters have eked out another 3% containment so that the incident is now 15% contained. The Ammon Fire’s southeastern edge pushed over lines where firefighters had hoped to stop it, but, according to this...
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
kymkemp.com
‘Researchers Hope Fiber Optic Cable Will Inform Earthquake Science, Detection’
This is a press release from Cal Poly Humboldt News & Information:. Underground fiber optic cables are being installed across Humboldt county and a community of federal and state scientists, including Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, think they may be able to use this technology for valuable feedback about earthquakes, and perhaps enhance the early warning system and a means to detect faults that may produce future earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
Disabled Veteran Laments Experiences in Humboldt County
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
The Humboldt County Superior Courthouse Needs to Get It Together, Says Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Lake County News
Plea entered in 2020 killing of Northshore man
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An Upper Lake man has entered a plea in a 2020 homicide as part of an agreement with the Lake County District Attorney’s Office. On Friday, Christopher Jon McDonald, 45, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder for the killing of 48-year-old John Turner Dickerson of Nice, said Deputy District Attorney Daniel Flesch.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
mendofever.com
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
