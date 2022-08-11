Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Says Packers Fans Not Welcome at U.S. Bank Stadium
The kickoff to the 2022 NFL season is just weeks away. The first game of the season, on Thursday, September 8, is a highly anticipated battle between 2021 Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills, who many believe will win the title this season. While that is...
How to Watch Today’s Minnesota Vikings Preseason Game
The Minnesota Vikings face the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, in the first of Minnesota's three preseason games. Kickoff for today's game is scheduled for 3:25 pm CT. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss today's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Backups Kellen Mond and Sean...
Olympian Suni Lee Literally Flips Over First Pitch At Twins Game
Apparently, after you have competed in the Olympics on a world stage and helped your USA gymnastics team take home the gold throwing out a pitch at a Major League baseball game is no big deal. That seems like the case for Suni Lee who was back home in the Twin Cities and had the honor to throw out the first pitch of the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays Game.
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota
Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in June, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities have called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since December.
Camp Counselor From Minnesota Charged With Shooting Arrows At Campers
One of the fun things about summer is all the different outdoor activities kids can do; usually, a day camp is one super fun way to learn new activities and skills. But for a group of kids at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota what happened to them would be pretty traumatic.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota
Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
This Minnesota Bakery Might Have Best Dessert Ever – A Cotton Candy Burrito!
A brand new bakery in Anoka has one of the greatest names ever and also everything they make, makes me want to jump through my computer screen and eat it. The name of the bakery is Sticky Cheeks Cake and it is located in Anoka Minnesota. They opened on July 9 of this year and already have a major following and 5-star ratings all the way around.
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
Minneapolis Ad Agency Takes Out Own Ad To Save Their View
An ad agency in Minneapolis decided to take matters into their own hands and the outcome is genius! During the pandemic, a ton of people ended up working from home and office buildings all over the United States sat empty and some still do now as people have quit or opted to work from home instead.
Mother of 12 & Mega Volunteer Goodhue County Seniors of Year
Kathleen (Kay) Gadient of Zumbrota and Howard "Howie" Ayen also of Zumbrota were chosen the Goodhue County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year . The announcement was made this evening in the Beer Garden at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Here is a portion what was said about Kay....
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
{Watch} Thieving Minnesota Teens Flee Stolen Car After Crash
Every morning, I'm up at 4 AM and I immediately tune into the local news at 4:30. Just about every day it's "Teens Gone Wild" in the Twin Cities. Shootings, car thefts and car jackings seem to be the everyday norm in the Cities. It's like they have no fear...
