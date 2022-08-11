ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

How to Watch Today’s Minnesota Vikings Preseason Game

The Minnesota Vikings face the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, in the first of Minnesota's three preseason games. Kickoff for today's game is scheduled for 3:25 pm CT. Quarterback Kirk Cousins will miss today's game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Backups Kellen Mond and Sean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Olympian Suni Lee Literally Flips Over First Pitch At Twins Game

Apparently, after you have competed in the Olympics on a world stage and helped your USA gymnastics team take home the gold throwing out a pitch at a Major League baseball game is no big deal. That seems like the case for Suni Lee who was back home in the Twin Cities and had the honor to throw out the first pitch of the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays Game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota

Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in June, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities have called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since December.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Live Next To A Century-Old Grain Elevator In Minnesota

Are you in the market for a house without neighbors? Well, this could be an answer for you if you really think about it. Ha!. A home on the market in Minneapolis is located right next to a nearly century-old grain elevator! How cool is that? It provides a pretty cool backdrop when you're standing in the yard.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
HOPKINS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

