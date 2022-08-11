ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My kids are fatherless now’: Widow of man shot to death on 408 speaks out

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marks one month since Tremain Hepburn, a husband and father of five, was shot on a busy road near Bumby Avenue in the middle of the day, and police still haven’t given many updates.

The report doesn’t say what led up to the shooting, nor does it name any suspects. However, it does include phone calls from drivers who share what they saw before Hepburn crashed into a tree.

For the first time, we’re hearing from the man’s widow, Germain Kates Hepburn.

“My kids are fatherless now,” she said.

Police said on July 14 someone fired at Hepburn on State Road 408 before he crashed into a tree. He was shot several times while behind the wheel.

Hepburn’s widow said he was going to pick up his stolen car that had been stolen for months when he was shot on his way home.

Hepburn believes her husband’s stolen car had something to do with his death.

“I’m not a detective, (but) I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” she said.

The 408 was closed for hours while detectives investigated. Police still don’t have any suspects.

VIDEO: Family, friends hold vigil for father of 5 fatally shot on SR-408 Family, friends hold vigil for father of 5 fatally shot on SR-408

why does the truth scare you?
4d ago

What a surprise this isn't, in the land of stand your ground, voter suppression, and women reproductive rights in danger and now, another dead man as a result of cops that seem to conveniently investigate at a snail's pace with little results. Bet if it were one of their family, this investigation would look ALOT different.

