Gary Fleming
4d ago
Why Do Schools Need To Be Replaced? Most Are Made Of Concrete Blocks Or Red Iron Steel. I've Never Seen Eiter Wear Out
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
KTLO
Local unemployment numbers climb in June
The newly released June unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show the number of unemployed has seen an increase since May in northern Arkansas while southern Missouri’s numbers improved. In Baxter County, the rate is at 4%, up...
KTLO
8 business licenses issued in July
Eight business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in July. Josh Evans and Shane Free for A Classic Pawn Shop, LLC., located at 860 Highway 62 East, #15;. Patricia and Mike Koch for Heart of the Ozarks BBQ & Sweets, a food truck;. Tiffany Porter for Precision...
whiterivernow.com
White River Health’s Cherokee Village emergency department nationally recognized
Featured image (front, left to right: Jennifer Wolverton, RN; Journey Woods, RN, ER quality measure coordinator; Amanda Foust, RN, ER manager; Rose Wolverton, Tech; (back, left to right) Nathan Wright, RN; and Stefan Talley, RN. White River Health’s Cherokee Village emergency department has been nationally recognized for its commitment to...
KYTV
Construction crews planning sidewalk upgrades along various roads in Stone and Taney Counties
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Several roads in Stone and Taney counties will soon have upgrades. The project was expected to begin the week of August 15. However, due to contractor scheduling conflicts, it will start later. Crews will be upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Drivers may encounter...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Emerson Electric Opens Facility After $35 Million Renovation
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Emerson Electric celebrated the reopening of a...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
KYTV
Boone County, Ark. man charged for shooting at tow truck drivers
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Boone County man is accused of shooting at a pair of tow company employees sent to repossess what was believed to be his girlfriend’s vehicle. Kristopher Woods, 22, of Batavia, was arrested on a felony count of a terroristic act and two felony counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say a deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to D&A Towing to speak with workers after they claimed they were shot at as they left the property.
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
KTLO
Man with widespread criminal record pleads to Baxter County charges
A 34-year-old Cabot man who has had problems with the law in seven Arkansas Counties pled guilty to the charges against him in Baxter County and was sentenced to five years probation during a recent session of circuit court. In Baxter County Brady Kyle French is accused of being in...
whiterivernow.com
Woman arrested after AirPods pinpoint her location
Izard County authorities allege a Hardy, Ark., woman began breaking into and entering vehicles and stealing property last week. There was also at least one break-in in Fulton County. Before she was done, Autumn Dailey, 20, had broken into over a dozen vehicles and taken a variety of property including...
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
ozarkradionews.com
Two Ava Felons Arrested For Guns & Drugs Monday
Ava, MO. – Two convicted felons from Ava were arrested on Monday following a traffic stop on West 76 Highway. Dylan Rogers and Reuben Albritton, both age 20 of Ava, have been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less a class D Felony; Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Possession a class E Felony. Rogers received an additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence in Felony Prosecution a class E Felony.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTLO
Drug charge guilty plea sends woman to prison for five years
A woman arrested in July last year by officers checking on what was described as “suspicious activity” at the Mountain Home Inn appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently and pled guilty to drug-related charges against her. Forty-one-year-old Kerry Janal Sager of Mountain Home was sentenced to five...
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Kait 8
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old woman is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say she went on a “breaking and entering spree.”. Deputies arrested Autumn Dailey of Hardy on suspicion of 15 charges, including 10 counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm, theft of a debit card, and three misdemeanor theft charges.
Kait 8
Questions remain over sheriff’s office employee’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a Fulton County employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release...
KTLO
Man brought from prison to face more criminal charges
A man who has been previously charged with burning his mother’s residence because he said God told him to do it appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-one-year-old Scott Glenn Willett, who formerly lived in Gassville but is now a prisoner in the Grimes Unit of the state prison system at Newport, was in court facing charges in two cases opened in 2021.
KTLO
Woman injured after vehicle went airborne
An area woman was seriously injured Sunday morning after her vehicle went airborne. Sixty-five-year-old Dotty Rodkey of Pontiac was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health from the scene in Ozark County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rodkey was traveling on Missouri Route W. She was nearly six miles...
