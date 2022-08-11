ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Landmark Recreation Center for sale

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Land Mark Recreation Center is for sale. A release from the Peoria Forrest Hill Development Company says that after several months of localized and selective marketing, a qualified buyer has not surfaced. The property is now listed for a direct auction - marketing the...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

After two red quarters, some say Rivian poised for rebound

NORMAL (25 News Now) - After posting more than $3 billion in losses for the first half of the year, some still have an optimistic view of Rivian’s future. The electric vehicle manufacturer is still investing in its Twin Cities manufacturing plant, including a new wind turbine recently approved by the Normal Town Council in July.
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean County, IL
Business
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
Business
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
County
Mclean County, IL
Local
Illinois Business
1470 WMBD

Local gas prices declining — but maybe not for long

AURORA, Ill. – Depending on which entity you ask, gas prices are now either under four dollars a gallon in Peoria, or just at that level. AAA says the current average price for a gallon of unleaded in the Peoria-Pekin metro area is $4.006, more than 20 cents lower than the week before.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#Feder
Central Illinois Proud

PPS looking to fill more than 100 positions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — School staffing shortages are plaguing the nation, including right here in Peoria. Peoria Public Schools (PPS) hosted a hiring event Friday in hopes to get more positions filled in the district. The PPS recruitment specialist, Chris Rohwedder, said they are looking to fill more than 100 jobs.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in

The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
THOMASBORO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Tesla
WCIA

U of I Credit Union fills drivers’ gas tanks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all. U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘CU Days’ returns after three years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Council member announces run for Pekin Mayor

PEKIN, Ill. – The woman who currently ends up filling the mayor’s shoes in Pekin when the mayor isn’t available now wants the job for good. Becky Cloyd — Pekin Mayor Pro Tempore — announced on social media Monday she’s running for Pekin Mayor in next year’s election.
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local business damaged by accidental fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Pleasant summer weather on tap this week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Clouds continue to linger as a low pressure system is exiting the region this afternoon. Overnight, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy, and lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will stick around tomorrow making for another partly to mostly cloudy day. Monday will be very similar to Sunday and highs will be in the low 80s.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

PPS Board president denounces dress code survey

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Local nursing homes fined by state

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy