Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
When SouthCoast Lawns Featured Bathtub Marys and Yard Shrines
Like many things that change with the generations, the popularity of yard shrines and so-called "Bathtub Marys" is on the decline. On a Sunday drive through deep Catholic neighborhoods in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, however, a keen observer might still find a few displays here and there. Much has been...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
ecori.org
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River
Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
newportthisweek.com
A National Historic Landmark Coming Back to Life in Newport
Piece by piece, the drive to restore the work of a famous fading piece of art in a fabled Newport church is reaching new heights. Literally. Designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012, the Newport Congregational Church contains the only extant example of artist John La Farge’s church decoration in the country. The church ceased operation about 10 years ago; the last pastor, Mary Beth Hayes, held services until 2012 and the pews were removed in 2019. The edifice coalesced as a home to offices and studios in 2020 during COVID. La Farge’s work and the church’s condition deteriorated over a long period of time but is now the object of painstaking research, fundraising and restoration under the auspices of the La Farge Restoration Fund.
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment. ...
On the Job: Los Andes Restaurant hiring various positions
12 News continues to bring you Rhode Island employees who are currently hiring.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
GoLocalProv
NEW: Middletown Estate With View of Cliff Walk Hits Market for $25 Million
A $25 million Middletown property has just hit the market. Current owner Anthony Spiratos shared the announcement on Friday. "Today, on behalf of the Spiratos Family, I’m officially announcing that we have listed our estate, Sea View Villa on Easton’s Point, for a listing price of $25 million.
hockomocksports.com
Mansfield Hall Of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees
Below is a press release from the Mansfield High School Sports Hall of Fame announcing its inductees for the Class of 2022. Mansfield High School Sports Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees. The Mansfield High School Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce that the 2022 inductees have been...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system
(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
WCVB
1 swimmer found dead, 1 missing after jump off 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — One of two missing swimmers who who jumped off the "Jaws" bridge on Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found dead. Officials said four people jumped off the bridge in Edgartown at 11 p.m. Two were rescued, but two men remained missing. A search team...
One brother dead, another missing in Martha’s Vineyard after Jaws Bridge jump
One man was dead Monday afternoon, while his younger brother remained missing, as rescuers combed the waters near a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard where a group had lept into the ocean Sunday night, officials said. The two men, both in their twenties, did not surface after jumping from the...
