Newport, RI

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
Paddling Through the Different Eras of the Blackstone River

Stefanie Covino, left, and Emily Vogler, right, paddle behind Ed and Jack Oleksyk on the Backstone River. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News photos) When Ed Oleksyk was growing up around the Blackstone River, he and his best friend would hike the river valley with absolutely nothing except their imaginations and ingenuity. As...
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
A National Historic Landmark Coming Back to Life in Newport

Piece by piece, the drive to restore the work of a famous fading piece of art in a fabled Newport church is reaching new heights. Literally. Designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012, the Newport Congregational Church contains the only extant example of artist John La Farge’s church decoration in the country. The church ceased operation about 10 years ago; the last pastor, Mary Beth Hayes, held services until 2012 and the pews were removed in 2019. The edifice coalesced as a home to offices and studios in 2020 during COVID. La Farge’s work and the church’s condition deteriorated over a long period of time but is now the object of painstaking research, fundraising and restoration under the auspices of the La Farge Restoration Fund.
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
Mansfield Hall Of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees

Below is a press release from the Mansfield High School Sports Hall of Fame announcing its inductees for the Class of 2022. Mansfield High School Sports Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Inductees. The Mansfield High School Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce that the 2022 inductees have been...
Rhode Island opens first heavy-duty battery storage system

(WJAR) — Gray lithium batteries fenced in the back of an industrial park in Pascoag are meant to give about five thousand Pascoag Utility District customers some relief. The power supplier in Burrillville created the first heavy-duty battery storage facility in Rhode Island, which increases the power grids reliability when it gets close to its max.
