Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Medicine holds career fair, looking to add CNAs

OMAHA—Nebraska Medicine is hiring and it has an urgent need. On Monday, it held a career fair at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, interviewing for certified nursing assistant positions, and other openings like medical receptionists, paramedics and patient attendance. Nebraska Medicine said it was already facing a...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Man accused in double homicide found in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE: The stolen PT Cruiser and Gage Walter, 27, were found in Iowa on Sunday. Walter is facing charges in Iowa for incidents in Des Moines and Winterset that took place Sunday. The Douglas County Attorney's Office will be filing for extradition for the double...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Huskers picked No. 1 in AVCA Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers were picked number one in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Poll on Monday. The Cornhuskers finished with finished 10 points ahead of Texas who was picked second with 1,528 points. Press Release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No....
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man accused of Friday morning murder arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The man who was wanted for the Friday morning murder at the Florence Tower has been arrested, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The 20-year-old man, Davon Brown, has been arrested for second degree murder and use of a weapon to...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Police are searching for suspect in Friday morning homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for a suspect in a Friday morning homicide, according to a press release from OPD. Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of second degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the incident.
OMAHA, NE

