Nebraska Medicine holds career fair, looking to add CNAs
OMAHA—Nebraska Medicine is hiring and it has an urgent need. On Monday, it held a career fair at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, interviewing for certified nursing assistant positions, and other openings like medical receptionists, paramedics and patient attendance. Nebraska Medicine said it was already facing a...
"Rebuild, uplift, and empower our community," hundreds gather at Omaha's Community Fun Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A free backpack, food and treats, and much more was offered at north Omaha's Community Fun Day this Sunday. “Thank you for the backpack,” one child said. “I really like this backpack, and I also got a couple for my siblings," another one added. "I...
World Lizard Day celebrates some of the most dangerous and friendly animals on earth
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — World Lizard Day celebrates some of the most dangerous and most friendly animals on earth, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The worldwide holiday takes place on August 14, and it encourages people to learn more and appreciate these scaly critters. Lizards are considered reptiles due to their...
New program in the metro helps those with Autism transition to independence
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — It is a new school year for students, teachers, and parents. Those who are sending their kids off to college can see this as a time for them to learn the ins and outs of living on their own. Parents of kids with...
UPDATE: Man accused in double homicide found in Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE: The stolen PT Cruiser and Gage Walter, 27, were found in Iowa on Sunday. Walter is facing charges in Iowa for incidents in Des Moines and Winterset that took place Sunday. The Douglas County Attorney's Office will be filing for extradition for the double...
Huskers picked No. 1 in AVCA Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cornhuskers were picked number one in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Poll on Monday. The Cornhuskers finished with finished 10 points ahead of Texas who was picked second with 1,528 points. Press Release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. The Nebraska volleyball team was ranked No....
OPD: Man accused of Friday morning murder arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The man who was wanted for the Friday morning murder at the Florence Tower has been arrested, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The 20-year-old man, Davon Brown, has been arrested for second degree murder and use of a weapon to...
OPD: Police are searching for suspect in Friday morning homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for a suspect in a Friday morning homicide, according to a press release from OPD. Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of second degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for the incident.
