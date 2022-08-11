Read full article on original website
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
Mom arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in hot car while grocery shopping in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — A mom has been arrested after leaving two 2-year-olds in a hot car while she went grocery shopping in Oklahoma City. The incident occurred Sunday at the Walmart Supercenter off Interstate 240. The children are alive today thanks to a stranger who jumped into action. For...
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Oklahoma City voters to decide whether to send $955 million to school district
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City voters will decide whether to send nearly a billion dollars to the school district. The school board approved the bond on Monday for the Nov. 8 ballot. The bond approved by the board is now moving one step closer to becoming reality. Oklahoma City...
Gov. Stitt to host ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will put pen to paper on a new educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338, which was recently signed into law, strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma's law enforcement officers. On Tuesday, Stitt will host a ceremonial signing of that bill at Oklahoma State University.
Seminole County impacted by statewide need for ambulance, EMS staff
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Seminole County has been impacted by the statewide need for more ambulance and EMS staff. Fielding Lucas, the Seminole fire chief, explained why that need is urgent. He said there are times when he doesn’t have enough ambulances and paramedics to handle emergency calls, and that can come with some deadly consequences.
OU Health, United Health Care agree to start processing claims again
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care have reached an agreement to start processing claims again after services were terminated on May 1. Over the weekend, OU Health and United Health Care announced they agreed to go back to when services were terminated. They say all claims between then and now will be retroactively processed as in-network.
Police investigate after gunshot victim transported by friends to hospital in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim was transported by friends to a hospital in Oklahoma City. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about a gunshot victim at OU Med in Oklahoma City. The victim was transported to OU Med in an unknown car by friends.
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
Oklahoma nonprofit helps provide prosthetics for those in Ukraine who lost limbs amid war
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a reality of war – serious injuries cause the loss of limbs. But an Oklahoma City organization is helping those in Ukraine from the other side of the globe. Officials with the group Limbs for Life Foundation said thousands of people overseas have lost...
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
Grady County officials consider changes after woman shoots deputy with his own gun
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Grady County Sheriff’s Office said they’re considering changes after a woman shot a deputy with his own gun. Officials are looking to change security measures inside their patrol cars. "Whenever you have a switch that says gun everybody knows what it is....
OKCPS school board expected to finalize details of upcoming bond election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Public Schools leaders are expected to finalize details for an upcoming bond election that would let voters decide on how the district should spend $900 million. Capitol Hill, John Marshall and Taft are just some schools in serious need of upgrades. They would be...
Police identify victim in deadly Warr Acres shooting
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities released the identity of a man shot and killed last week in Warr Acres. Around 3 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Northwest 37th Street, near Ann Arbor Avenue. Police found a man dead inside a home, according to a news release.
Agency called to help investigate fire involving hand sanitizer in Oklahoma
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency has been called in to help investigate fires that involved massive amounts of hand sanitizer in Oklahoma. The Department of Environmental Quality issued an emergency order to a man in Grady County to stop receiving, transporting and storing hand sanitizer. They said he was doing it wrong.
Deputy released from hospital after being shot during dangerous incident in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The deputy has been released from the hospital after being shot during a dangerous incident in Grady County. It was a dangerous day for law enforcement in Grady County on Friday. A woman is in custody after officials said she slipped out of handcuffs and shot a deputy and another person before barricading herself inside a patrol car.
Speed limit changes after deadly crash on rural Oklahoma County road
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — County commissioners voted to reduce the speed limit after a deadly crash on an Oklahoma County road. The change will impact a three-mile stretch. Harrah Road between Memorial Road and Britton Road will now have a 45-mph speed limit, down from 55. During the discussion on Monday, one commissioner said it was needed because of the road’s condition, but they’re already preparing for negative feedback.
Car chase leaves one dead in Cleveland County, officials say
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A car chase has left one dead in Cleveland County, officials said. On Monday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a chase with a stolen car on Interstate 35 near Tecumseh Road. A TVI was performed, causing the car to roll over, officials...
