New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in verticle rise when you take...
Eyewitness News

Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival

Festival season is upon us. From live performances to Caribbean cuisine, Hartford was filled with vibrant colors and rich smells for the sixtieth annual West Indian Independence celebration. “It comes after Jamaica's independence and Trinidad's independence. They were first two to gain independence in 1962 and then followed by the...
NBC Connecticut

Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More

Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
wshu.org

New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection

CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Aug 15th to 21st

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 15, 2022 to Sunday, August 21st, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/12/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NewsTimes

15 Halloween attractions in CT that have announced opening dates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the clock ticks closer to Halloween, ghouls and zombies around Connecticut (or at least people who dress up as them) are already starting to rise up from their summer graves in order to drag Nutmeggers through some frightful seasonal attractions.
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Hartford legal clinic offers second chance for convicts

On Saturday, dozens of individuals traveled to Capitol Community College in Hartford to take the first step in clearing their criminal records. An expungement clinic, dubbed Changing Legacies, was put on by Hartford City Councilwoman and criminal defense attorney, Tiana Hercules, to help those with criminal convictions apply for a pardon. The clinic, which had […] The post Hartford legal clinic offers second chance for convicts appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Eyewitness News

BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. East Hampton Public Schools looks to add armed guards. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation impact on CT, McDonald's recruitment, falling egg prices. Updated: 3 hours ago. The impact of inflation...
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
HARTFORD, CT

