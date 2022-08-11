Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
“Yo Soy Boricua!”: Puerto Rico Festival Keeps Hearts Beating On The Green
New Haven became an island on Saturday, but no man was left standing alone. The call of “Yo soy boricua!” – I am Puerto Rican! — and the sounds of bachata, reggaeton, and merengue vibrated from the Green as hundreds gathered for New Haven’s annual Puerto Rican festival hosted by Puerto Ricans United (PRU).
Eyewitness News
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in verticle rise when you take...
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival
Festival season is upon us. From live performances to Caribbean cuisine, Hartford was filled with vibrant colors and rich smells for the sixtieth annual West Indian Independence celebration. “It comes after Jamaica's independence and Trinidad's independence. They were first two to gain independence in 1962 and then followed by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
Back-to-School Giveaways Planned in Conn. as Supplies Cost More
Summer is winding down and students in Connecticut are preparing to return to the classroom. Back-to-school shopping is underway and surging inflation is taking a toll on families. According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on...
wshu.org
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut in Bridgeport to receive $500K to help homeless veterans get jobs
There will soon be more help coming to Bridgeport to help homeless veterans get jobs.
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
RELATED PEOPLE
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Aug 15th to 21st
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, August 15, 2022 to Sunday, August 21st, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 8/12/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NewsTimes
15 Halloween attractions in CT that have announced opening dates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the clock ticks closer to Halloween, ghouls and zombies around Connecticut (or at least people who dress up as them) are already starting to rise up from their summer graves in order to drag Nutmeggers through some frightful seasonal attractions.
25th Annual Gospel Fest Transforms Goffe Street Park Into Church
Far out behind the crowded audience at Goffe Street Park, beyond still the stragglers who spread out among the opposing baseball diamond’s outfield, tucked just inside the entryway of the third-base dugout, a woman with gray hair and blue Nikes called out: “Amen!”. The Sunday sun had...
Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartford legal clinic offers second chance for convicts
On Saturday, dozens of individuals traveled to Capitol Community College in Hartford to take the first step in clearing their criminal records. An expungement clinic, dubbed Changing Legacies, was put on by Hartford City Councilwoman and criminal defense attorney, Tiana Hercules, to help those with criminal convictions apply for a pardon. The clinic, which had […] The post Hartford legal clinic offers second chance for convicts appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Eyewitness News
BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. East Hampton Public Schools looks to add armed guards. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Inflation impact on CT, McDonald's recruitment, falling egg prices. Updated: 3 hours ago. The impact of inflation...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
New Haven officers save the life of a woman who was on the ledge of a parking garage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. New Haven officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios, and Marelyn Vega responded to a parking garage on Aug. 6. The call was for a woman in distress who was...
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Exploring new flavors at Hartford Public Schools
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first day of the fall semester is right around the corner. Connecticut schools are great places to learn, but this year they are also great places to eat. In this back-to-school edition of Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News headed to cafeterias of the Hartford School District....
sheltonherald.com
CT woman pleads guilty to creating false COVID-19 vaccine records, some for state employees
NEW HAVEN — A Waterbury woman pleaded guilty Friday to creating fake COVID-19 vaccine records for more than a dozen people, including some state employees, according to federal prosecutors. Zaya Powell, 25, of Waterbury, faces up to five years in prison. She waived her right to be indicted and...
Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say
The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club. The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club. Police responded to the area of...
Comments / 0