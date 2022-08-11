(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking for your help in figuring out what led to a body being found in Downtown Fargo Sunday morning. On Sunday, officers say they received a medical assist call at around 8:42 a.m. in the area of 50 North Broadway. When they arrived, personnel found a man on the east side of the structure there who was dead on scene.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO