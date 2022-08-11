Read full article on original website
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley QB Michael Rostberg
Big Game James and Michael Rostberg met up to talk football before a Deacons practice this week. They discussed his team goals for the 2022 season and more!
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
CHiPs Star Erik Estrada to appear at Fargo PopExpo 2023 in April
(West Fargo, ND) -- Former 'CHiPs' star Erik Estrada will be on hand for next spring's Fargo PopExpo 2023. Event officials made the announcement Friday that the Golden Globe nominee will appear at the Red River Valley Fairground on April 22nd and 23rd. The Fargo Pop Expo celebrates Pop Culture...
Moorhead community education fall classes now open
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Community Education fall classes are now open for registration. Hundreds of class options provide unique learning experiences for everyone, including:. Need creative ideas for your kids on a No School day? Check out our half day or full day Fall Outdoor Adventures at the Park. Kids...
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
Fire displaces Fargo family
(Fargo, ND) -- A house fire has left a South Fargo family displaced. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio the blaze tore through the home around 9:19 a.m. Sunday morning in the 14-hundred block of Eleventh Avenue South. Crews say when they arrived flames were shooting out of the front of the home on the first and second floors.
Cass County deputies respond to vehicle fire in Davenport
(Davenport, ND) -- The driver of a pickup truck is hurt after being crashed into by a semi Monday afternoon, then having his truck catch fire. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m, deputies responded to a vehicle crash in rural Davenport. A semi, driven by a man from Florida, traveling westbound on CR 16, struck a pickup, on County Road 15, driven by a 20-year-old male from Walcott.
Fargo schools notify parents of issues with certain email notifications
(Fargo, ND) -- Parents in Fargo Public Schools are being made aware of an issue involving not receiving school and district notification emails. The District taking to social media to alert those who use Hotmail and GMail accounts that they may be missing some alerts. The issue stemming from the emailing accounts management of FPS messages as incoming emails.
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
Fargo School Board to consider reinstating Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- One week after nixing the Pledge of Allegiance from their bi-weekly agenda, the Fargo School Board may be having second thoughts. School Board President Dr. Tracie Newman is calling on a special meeting to take place this Thursday, August 18th at the district offices to discuss possibly reinstating the pledge back into the board's meetings.
Police investigating unattended death in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are asking for your help in figuring out what led to a body being found in Downtown Fargo Sunday morning. On Sunday, officers say they received a medical assist call at around 8:42 a.m. in the area of 50 North Broadway. When they arrived, personnel found a man on the east side of the structure there who was dead on scene.
Fargo Schools open enrollment policy: All you need to know about it
(Fargo, ND) -- Ever wonder if it's possible that if you live on 52nd avenue south but want your child to go to Fargo North High School it can happen? It can, with some rules attached. The Fargo Public School District is reminding parents about their open enrollment policy, and...
Car fire plumes smoke over South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported, but a car was totaled as a result of it catching on fire early Saturday evening. The Fargo Fire Department responded to the parking lot of the Tharaldson Baseball Park at 4:52 p.m. for reports of a car nearly fully engulfed in flames.
