Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Amazon moves physical retail tech teams into cloud division, looking to accelerate third-party adoption
Amazon is shifting tech teams for its physical stores from its consumer division to its Amazon Web Services cloud division, aiming to further expand the use of the company’s in-store technologies by other retailers. Dilip Kumar, Amazon’s vice president of physical retail and technology, will move to AWS along...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
geekwire.com
Nuclear energy company co-founded by Bill Gates raises $750M, one of the largest rounds in Seattle tech history
TerraPower, a Bellevue, Wash.-based nuclear power company co-founded by Bill Gates, landed $750 million in new funding. It’s among the largest funding rounds ever for a privately held Seattle-area company, and one of the biggest for a nuclear energy venture. Gates co-led the latest round with South Korea-based SK...
RELATED PEOPLE
geekwire.com
Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of Aug. 7, 2022
Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of Aug. 7, 2022. Sign up to receive these updates every Sunday in your inbox by subscribing to our GeekWire Weekly email newsletter.
geekwire.com
‘Metaverse’ is in, ‘mixed reality’ out: Reading the tech tea leaves in Microsoft’s new words
Microsoft’s future just got a major edit. The metaverse, hybrid work, flexibility, trust, and technology’s role in the global economy are some of the new additions in the latest version of a key piece of text that Microsoft publishes each year. Presented under the heading, “Embracing Our Future,”...
Comments / 0