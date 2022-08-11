Read full article on original website
Victim of fatal accident identified, SR 190 reopens in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — One woman was killed and multiple others were injured, including a 4-year-old child, after an empty dump truck crashed into a passenger vehicle Monday morning on SR 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The woman who died has been identified as Jessica Keetch Minnesota, age 36,...
WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
Power outage impacting much of Magna and West Valley City
SALT LAKE CITY UTAH — This morning, around 5:10 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) was made aware of power outages in West Valley and Magna due to an emergency repair at the substation. RMP said at least 2,683 customers have been affected. Just an hour later the power has...
UPDATE: Power is back on in Bountiful after power outage affected at least 5,200
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful City reported at least 5,200 people were without power in the northeast part of the city. Power has now been restored. Bountiful City took to Twitter Monday evening to announce the power outage. According to Bountiful City Light & Power, investigators determined the cause to...
Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
Soldier Canyon closed, residents evacuated after flood
STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon were evacuated on Saturday due to severe flooding in the canyon, according to the Stockton Police Department. Soldier Canyon Road was reportedly also shut down, and emergency and road crews have been working on the area. Evacuations of the residents at the mouth […]
One dead in early Saturday crash on I-80
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – One person is dead following a fatal crash Saturday morning. Utah High Patrol says they got a call about 3:36 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 of a crash that involved a Genesis passenger car and a pick-up truck. UHP Corporal Tara Wahlberg told KSL Newsradio...
FATAL CRASH: Person ejected from pickup truck in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been pronounced dead and another in critical condition after an accident on I-80 Saturday morning. At approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning, a Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 63. “For an unknown reason,” authorities say, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, […]
UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
Police looking for suspect in West Valley drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City, Utah. Lt. Jason Vincent from the West Valley Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the area of 3100 West and 4400 South around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police...
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
Evacuations near Tooele County wildfire burn scar lifted
Rainstorms throughout Saturday have resulted in flooding in at least two burn scar areas from wildfires in Utah.
Officials said trouble began in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck rolled near the Storm Mountain picnic area. 3300 South between Main Street and State Street had several road closures over the weekend and into Monday morning after a water main break. 16 hours ago. Aimee Cobabe. How much...
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
Crazy video footage emerged showing what seems to be a meteor burning through the atmosphere over northern Utah. The incident generated an incredibly loud boom heard by thousands in the area. Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, residents from Orem, Utah to southern Idaho heard the blast, according to the Salt...
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
SLCPD activate OICI following the death of a suspect in police custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have activated an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) following a man’s death while in police custody. “I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community. During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol provides an independent, transparent, and objective process.”
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY — A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, general manager Kathy Harbin said a group of five to six people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
Utah County authorities looking for woman involved in domestic violence incident
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A 21-year-old woman is being sought by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for her involvement in a domestic violence incident on Sunday. Police responded to a report of a woman slashing the tires on a vehicle and then scratching words into the paint of the vehicle.
