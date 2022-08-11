ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC4

WANTED: Burglar causes over $10k in damage to Plain City office building

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a burglary suspect caught breaking into a Weber County office building and causing thousands of dollars in damages. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary targeted a Plain City office building on Aug. 8 around 4 a.m. Authorities say the suspect caused over $10,000 worth […]
PLAIN CITY, UT
kjzz.com

2 people transported to hospital after crash in northern Utah

GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Box Elder County. Garland Fire officials said they received a report of the crash at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday and responded to the scene on I-15 around mile marker 385, near Riverside.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage impacting much of Magna and West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY UTAH — This morning, around 5:10 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) was made aware of power outages in West Valley and Magna due to an emergency repair at the substation. RMP said at least 2,683 customers have been affected. Just an hour later the power has...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Man struck by pickup truck in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was struck by a pickup truck in South Salt Lake on Saturday, according to police. The South Salt Lake Police Department reports that the accident occurred at 325 West 3400 South. The man was reportedly taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the 33rd […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ksl.com

Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Soldier Canyon closed, residents evacuated after flood

STOCKTON, Utah (ABC4) – Soldier Canyon and the mouth of Soldier Canyon were evacuated on Saturday due to severe flooding in the canyon, according to the Stockton Police Department. Soldier Canyon Road was reportedly also shut down, and emergency and road crews have been working on the area. Evacuations of the residents at the mouth […]
STOCKTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead in early Saturday crash on I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – One person is dead following a fatal crash Saturday morning. Utah High Patrol says they got a call about 3:36 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 of a crash that involved a Genesis passenger car and a pick-up truck. UHP Corporal Tara Wahlberg told KSL Newsradio...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: Person ejected from pickup truck in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been pronounced dead and another in critical condition after an accident on I-80 Saturday morning. At approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning, a Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 63. “For an unknown reason,” authorities say, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police looking for suspect in West Valley drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City, Utah. Lt. Jason Vincent from the West Valley Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the area of 3100 West and 4400 South around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Police...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City

Officials said trouble began in Big Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck rolled near the Storm Mountain picnic area. 3300 South between Main Street and State Street had several road closures over the weekend and into Monday morning after a water main break. 16 hours ago. Aimee Cobabe. How much...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD activate OICI following the death of a suspect in police custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have activated an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) following a man’s death while in police custody. “I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community. During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol provides an independent, transparent, and objective process.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

