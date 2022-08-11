SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have activated an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) following a man’s death while in police custody. “I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community. During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol provides an independent, transparent, and objective process.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO