Washington State

B L
4d ago

The entire nation should be concerned about something like this because this will become common for all citizens. The files that Trump had were well known about as the FBI and the DOJ request him to have more security on those files he had at home back in May and even assisted in the installing of new locks. Tween this raid took place, they presented no warrant. They had Trumps lawyer and others removed from the home and had the security cameras turned off so there would be no transparency as to what they were doing. They knew he had boxes of evidence that incriminated many prominent FBI agents so it’s expected that they took that or maybe planted something else. Either way, they made a huge mistake. There is nothing wrong with presidents having files. Bill Clinton was given permission as it was determined legal for him to do so. Obama had several million files he took to Chicago because he wanted to put them on file for all to see but, that never happened.

Donna Keys
4d ago

demoncrates will try anything to make sure Trump doesn't run in 2024. it started the day Pelosi tore up his state speech in front of the world. she is afraid of him.

keith ervin
4d ago

comical how every AG or newscaster or simple Simon, has their opinion? first off, the FBI didn't find squat. second, more than likely most of those documents are all declassified. third, how do we not know it was a setup and classified documents were planted in some of the boxes?

22
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The List

Donald Trump Offers A Grim Warning In First Interview Since Mar-A-Lago Raid

It's been a hectic few weeks for former president Donald Trump. He was required to attend a deposition in New York City due to the criminal case lodged against his family's business and its chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg (via The New York Times). Though Trump attempted to have the case dismissed, a judge ruled against his pleas and a trial will likely begin soon.
POTUS
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago footage subpoenaed by DoJ sparks speculation Trump may still have some classified documents

Surveillance video subpoenaed by the Department of Justice has raised concerns that Donald Trump may still have some classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.Investigators from the DOJ subpoenaed video from a 60-day period “including views from outside the storage room”, reported The New York Times.“According to a person briefed on the matter, the footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room,” reported Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush for the newspaper.“That activity prompted concern among investigators about the handling of the material.”The Times says...
POTUS
MSNBC

Michael Cohen: “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago…without Trump’s specific knowledge”

Ever since the FBI conducted a search at Mar-A-Lago and retrieved top secret documents, Donald Trump has been trying to deflect and feign ignorance. His former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen isn’t buying it though. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Donald had to know that documents were there,” he says. “Nothing goes on in Mar-A-Lago, nothing goes on in Trump World without Donald Trump’s specific knowledge.” There’s still many unanswered questions about what information those documents contain, how they ended up stashed away in a basement at Mar-A-Lago, and who might have tipped off federal agencies about their location. Cohen has one name in mind: Jared Kushner. “I personally have always thought that Kushner was the guy who would end up turning on his father in law first,” he tells Ali Velshi.Aug. 13, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump critics fly $1,800 banner that said 'HA HA HA' to 'mock' protestors at Mar-a-Lago residence following FBI raid

A group of Trump critics flew a banner over the protestors at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.The banner floated overhead with the words "HA HA HA HA HA HA" appearing. A banner with the words "HA HA HA HA HA HA" floated over former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and resort Wednesday to "mock" protestors upset about Trump's legal trouble.
