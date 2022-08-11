The entire nation should be concerned about something like this because this will become common for all citizens. The files that Trump had were well known about as the FBI and the DOJ request him to have more security on those files he had at home back in May and even assisted in the installing of new locks. Tween this raid took place, they presented no warrant. They had Trumps lawyer and others removed from the home and had the security cameras turned off so there would be no transparency as to what they were doing. They knew he had boxes of evidence that incriminated many prominent FBI agents so it’s expected that they took that or maybe planted something else. Either way, they made a huge mistake. There is nothing wrong with presidents having files. Bill Clinton was given permission as it was determined legal for him to do so. Obama had several million files he took to Chicago because he wanted to put them on file for all to see but, that never happened.
demoncrates will try anything to make sure Trump doesn't run in 2024. it started the day Pelosi tore up his state speech in front of the world. she is afraid of him.
comical how every AG or newscaster or simple Simon, has their opinion? first off, the FBI didn't find squat. second, more than likely most of those documents are all declassified. third, how do we not know it was a setup and classified documents were planted in some of the boxes?
