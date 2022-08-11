Read full article on original website
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana
The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to […] The post Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest
HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
Urban Deer In Montana Can Be A Problem. Can We Hunt Them?
Urban Deer are everywhere in Missoula, and the population seems to be growing. So why can't we hunt them?. Now the answers to this seem pretty self explanatory, but with the influx of out of staters, I thought it would be a good idea to touch base on this subject.
12 Tribes of Montana & tribal tourism grant
Montana is home to 12 tribal nations and seven reservations. If you are new to the area and are unsure which tribes are native to Montana, yourbigsky has you covered. The following is a list of Tribal Nations in Montana. Native American tribes of Montana:. Crow. Salish. Blackfeet. Northern Cheyenne.
Mayor John Engen ‘He Transitioned This Town Into a City’
Tributes to the late Missoula Mayor John Engen are coming from near and far, with kind words from former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Montana Senator Jon Tester, however, the most poignant compliments came from close to home. Gwen Jones, President of the Missoula City Council and who for a...
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure
There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Black bear reported on University of Montana campus
UMPD reports a large black bear was seen at approximately 6 a.m. just north of Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm
MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
Missoula Mayor Engen passes away at age 57
Missoula Mayor John Engen -- who had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer -- has passed away.
Ravalli County Sheriff's Office confirms new fire; Hog Trough Fire containment grows
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is monitoring a new fire about 10 miles north of the Hog Trough Fire, that's already burning east of Hamilton. Deputies are getting several reports of smoke east of Hamilton in the Sapphire Mountains. They've notified the U.S. Forest Service. In...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Estimated 200+ lightning strikes across Lolo National Forest
Firefighters are anticipating more lightning-caused fires to appear throughout the next several days as a result of the recent storms.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
