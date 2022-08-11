Read full article on original website
WECT
New safety devices save children at Caswell Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Fire Department released a statement Aug. 12 that two children at Caswell Beach had been saved by a recently installed safety device. Per the SFD, rescue crews responded to a 911 call about two children who were screaming for help in the water. When they arrived, the children were already out of the water, thanks to the help of on-site flotation devices.
WECT
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
WECT
WFD HazMat team earns second in competition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the Wilmington Fire Department’s HazMat team achieved a second place finish in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition, per report. According to the WFD’s release, members had to complete a number of realistic scenarios while being scored on time and...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
WECT
Vehicles, rental home damaged in fiery North Myrtle Beach crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rental home and a number of vehicles were damaged after a fiery crash in North Myrtle Beach early Sunday. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers saw a vehicle involved in a collision involving private property in the area of 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at around 4:20 a.m.
WECT
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug. 15...
WECT
Tax revenues on the rise in Carolina Beach as new businesses look to move in
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ask anyone who’s been around Carolina Beach for the last decade and they’ll tell you, things don’t look the same as they used to. With new businesses lining up, the once sleepy beach town is growing fast. That can be challenging for some...
WMBF
1 hurt in Highway 501 crash, crews say
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash in the Conway area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 501 and Enoch Road at around 2:35 p.m. Details on the condition of the person hurt were not immediately...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: unsettled and not too hot
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Keep the umbrella handy! A trough of low pressure in the upper atmosphere will maintain chances for showers and storms across the Cape Fear Region: 60% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday and the weekend. The severe risk is marginal. The unsettled pattern should hold daytime temperatures to the 70s and 80s as opposed to 90s.
‘Heroic’ beachgoer pulls girls to safety after hearing their screams, NC officials say
The beachgoer believes if he had waited any longer to swim out, “those girls wouldn’t have made it.”
wpde.com
Person bitten by 'some type of marine life' at Myrtle Beach oceanfront
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a scene in Myrtle Beach Monday afternoon for reports of a person being bitten. A person had an encounter with some type of marine life, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. Witnesses said a woman was...
WECT
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
WECT
Carolina Beach Police Department K9 receives new vest from charitable donation
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department’s K9 named Demi has received a bullet and stab protective vest from a donation through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Demi’s vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC.”...
WECT
Port City Politics, Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
WECT
First Alert Forecast: storm chances return
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After a glorious August weekend with unseasonably low humidity, more typical summertime muggies return to your First Alert Forecast for the week ahead. With it, shower and storm chances will perk up to around 60% Monday evening into Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 50% Friday. Be aware: some storms may be locally strong and gusty Monday evening. Through the week, expect daytime temperatures to generally crest in the reasonable 80s - though some low 90s could occasionally mix in - and nighttime lows will bubble back up from the 60s to the 70s.
WECT
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office writes...
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
WECT
NHC Fire and Rescue respond to truck fire at Sheffield Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire and Rescue units put out a fire that fully engulfed a truck parked at a residence on Sheffield Drive. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and prevented any damage to the home. According to NHC Fire and Rescue, a Newson Flooring company...
One injured in crash along Highway 544 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a crash along Highway 544 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 2:22 p.m. in the area of Highway 544 and Persivant Drive, HCFR said. Two cars were involved in the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid […]
WECT
Southport to host back-to-school event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 13 that they will be cosponsoring an upcoming back-to-school event. The event will take place on Aug. 20 at Alvin C. Caviness Park at 300 W. Owens St. Beginning at noon, the event is also sponsored by the Southport Unity Committee and St. James A.M.E. Zion Church.
