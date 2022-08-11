INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a gluten or grain allergy that you feel hinders you from snacking to your highest potential, Warrior Mix may be the solution for you. Produced by Indy-based food manufacturer BeeFree Bakery, Warrior Mix is a gluten and grain-free snack mix that began as a way to fill a hole in the snack marketplace. According to BeeFree CEO and founder Jennifer Wiese, she noticed that there weren’t many clean-label snack options for gluten-free eaters, inspiring her to create her own.

