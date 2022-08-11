Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update
INDIANA – More finishing touches come online in Morgan County this week as two new overpasses open at Teeters Road and Myra Lane. Construction started last year with crews digging out nearly 1 million cubic yards of earth to lower State Road 37 for the future I-69. The excess...
Current Publishing
Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant
Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
Indianapolis crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcycle crash south of downtown Indianapolis left one person critically injured Monday evening. The collision in the 1400 block of South Madison Avenue, near Terrace Avenue, was reported around 7:30 p.m. IMPD said responding officers located a male lying in the southbound lanes of Madison Avenue...
Wave 3
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
Emerson Avenue overhaul includes path and new bridge
Indianapolis is planning to spend over $1.1 billion on road and infrastructure projects over the next five years. One of those projects is a new $11 million effort to overhaul Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The first phase of the road improvement project will reconstruct the busy...
Current Publishing
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
Fox 59
Local gluten and grain-free treats for a healthy lifestyle
INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a gluten or grain allergy that you feel hinders you from snacking to your highest potential, Warrior Mix may be the solution for you. Produced by Indy-based food manufacturer BeeFree Bakery, Warrior Mix is a gluten and grain-free snack mix that began as a way to fill a hole in the snack marketplace. According to BeeFree CEO and founder Jennifer Wiese, she noticed that there weren’t many clean-label snack options for gluten-free eaters, inspiring her to create her own.
IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash on southeast side that killed bicyclist
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the driver of a truck that struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday evening. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue. An IMPD spokesperson said the cyclist, identified Monday as...
readthereporter.com
Two Westfield-area street closures begin Monday
A section of 181st Street between Dartown Road and Wheeler Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 15 for construction of the future Grand Park Boulevard extension. The detour route is 186th Street to Wheeler Road. 199th Street closure near Chatham Hills neighborhoods. A section of 199th Street between Horton...
WLFI.com
Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks. Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
Fox 59
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. https://fox59.com/news/dpw-looking-at-worst-of-the-worst-streets-for-2023-reconstruction/
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present. On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton
Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above. Find more information about the shop here.
Fox 59
Toddler's death in Indianapolis being investigated as a homicide
Officials announced that the death of a toddler in Indianapolis is now being investigated as a homicide. Toddler’s death in Indianapolis being investigated …. Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on east side. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022 Purdue Volleyball. DPW looking at worst of the worst streets...
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
wyrz.org
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputy Rammed While Attempting to Apprehend Domestic Violence Suspect
AVON- On 08/15/2022 at approximately 5:33am, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a woman who had been reportedly strangled on Greenbriar Dr. near Avon. While deputies responded, they were advised that the male suspect was leaving the residence in his truck. The suspect was later identified...
