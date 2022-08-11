ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – More finishing touches come online in Morgan County this week as two new overpasses open at Teeters Road and Myra Lane. Construction started last year with crews digging out nearly 1 million cubic yards of earth to lower State Road 37 for the future I-69. The excess...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant

Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcycle crash south of downtown Indianapolis left one person critically injured Monday evening. The collision in the 1400 block of South Madison Avenue, near Terrace Avenue, was reported around 7:30 p.m. IMPD said responding officers located a male lying in the southbound lanes of Madison Avenue...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Brownsburg, IN
WFYI

Emerson Avenue overhaul includes path and new bridge

Indianapolis is planning to spend over $1.1 billion on road and infrastructure projects over the next five years. One of those projects is a new $11 million effort to overhaul Emerson Avenue on the city’s southeast side. The first phase of the road improvement project will reconstruct the busy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers

Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
FISHERS, IN
Fox 59

Local gluten and grain-free treats for a healthy lifestyle

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have a gluten or grain allergy that you feel hinders you from snacking to your highest potential, Warrior Mix may be the solution for you. Produced by Indy-based food manufacturer BeeFree Bakery, Warrior Mix is a gluten and grain-free snack mix that began as a way to fill a hole in the snack marketplace. According to BeeFree CEO and founder Jennifer Wiese, she noticed that there weren’t many clean-label snack options for gluten-free eaters, inspiring her to create her own.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Two Westfield-area street closures begin Monday

A section of 181st Street between Dartown Road and Wheeler Road will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 15 for construction of the future Grand Park Boulevard extension. The detour route is 186th Street to Wheeler Road. 199th Street closure near Chatham Hills neighborhoods. A section of 199th Street between Horton...
WESTFIELD, IN
WLFI.com

Commissioners warn against possible roadway scam

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Commissioner Tom Murtaugh told News 18 two separate incidents have been called in to the Highway Department in the past two weeks. Both reports claim people identified themselves as county employees and offered to sell residents excess construction materials for their driveways.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton

Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above. Find more information about the shop here.
TIPTON, IN
Fox 59

Toddler's death in Indianapolis being investigated as a homicide

Officials announced that the death of a toddler in Indianapolis is now being investigated as a homicide. Toddler’s death in Indianapolis being investigated …. Juvenile injured in overnight shooting on east side. Full Steam Ahead Podcast – 2022 Purdue Volleyball. DPW looking at worst of the worst streets...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN

