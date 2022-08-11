Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
MacKenzie Scott gifts $1M to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan
DETROIT – Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $1 million to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan (JASEM), a nonprofit focused on helping young people prepare for their future and economic success. The $1 million donation to Detroit-based JASEM -- the largest single gift the organization has ever received --...
Detroit News
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
ClickOnDetroit.com
38 Metro Detroit companies make list of fastest growing businesses in America
Dozens of Metro Detroit companies have made Inc.’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in America. Inc. released their big list of the fastest growing companies in the country this week. Here’s how the list is determined:. “Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around child diagnosed with rare brain cancer in Mount Clemens
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Three-year-old Elowyn Pollard has people across Southeast Michigan praying and offering up their support after she was diagnosed with DIPG, which stands for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s sadly familiar to many Michiganders because it’s what University of Michigan Coach Lloyd Carr’s grandson died from....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
tornadopix.com
Visit all the must-see places in Michigan – Daily Local
I adore visiting the first, the longest, the oldest, the longest, the smallest of anything. On a long trip to Michigan, I saw many things and places that are defined by superlatives. The Uniroyal Tire along with the Interstate near Detroit is the largest tire in the world. It is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Oxford High School shooting survivor describes what happened to him, his battle to recover
OXFORD, Mich. – Aiden Watson’s family has kept fairly quiet about his struggle to recover after being shot at Oxford High School last fall. Now, the family is offering a rare inside glimpse of what they are dealing with and the stress they are experiencing within their community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $250K Keno prize
A Macomb County man feels like he’s “on top of the world” after winning $250,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s KENO! game. The lucky 90-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched 10 of the 22 numbers drawn June 18. His winning numbers were: 01-13-26-32-38-40-55-64-67-79. He bought his winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 43611 Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19 years ago: Blackout hits Metro Detroit, Northeast putting 50 million in dark
DETROIT – It’s been 19 years since a major power outage put 50 million people from Detroit to New York in the dark. About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada.
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: General Motors recalls 484,000 SUVs over seat belt-related issue -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. GM recalls 484K SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts. General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
CARS・
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year
A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan activates State Emergency Operations Center as water main break affects thousands. Michigan officials activated the State Emergency Operations Center Saturday afternoon in an effort...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
More than just a bridge town: 5 things to do in St. Ignace
To some, St. Ignace is simply the town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that is closest to the Mackinac Bridge, or a place to stop briefly before journeying further into the U.P. going north, or going on the bridge if headed south. But the town along Lake Huron actually...
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Comments / 0