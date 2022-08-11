ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Global Citizen Festival Will Run the Gamut from Metallica to Mariah, With Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hosting Fall Event

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeZv4_0hE1DWVr00

The New York component of this fall’s consciousness-raising Global Citizen Festival will bring together artists as stylistically diverse as Mariah Carey, Metallica , Maneskin, Rosalia, Mickey Guyton, Charlie Puth and the Jonas Brothers — with a “bonus Jonas,” as it were, in the form of Priyanka Chopra Jonas , the activist who’ll host for the live audience in Central Park Sept. 24 as well as an ABC broadcast special the following night.

The stars will shine as brightly far away from Manhattan, as well, in Accra, Ghana, where the other half of the event will go down — also on Sept. 24 — with a cast of performers that includes H.E.R., Usher, SZA, Tems, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

The show is being touted as a 10th anniversary for Global Citizen gathering music stars from multiple genres for a free concert on Central Park’s Great Lawn. But that’s not the only anniversary that’ll be celebrated by Global Citizen, which fights for the alleviation of multiple maladies that all come back in the end to the central cause of eradicating worldwide poverty.

“We wanted to celebrate our 10th anniversary” in the event’s traditional home, Hugh Evans , Global Citizen’s co-founder and CEO, tells Variety. “But this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the African Union, as well as being Ghana’s 65th anniversary of its independence from Britain. This is an important moment for pan-Africanism. You know, Ghana is a beacon for the West African region and the continent, because the first liberated African nation is seen as the leading country in Africa for both democracy and economic growth. There’s this beautiful simpleness of the journey of the transatlantic slave trade, literally from the side of Black Star Square [where the Ghana concert will happen] through to Lady Liberty, connecting the two cities. Ghana is a symbol of African excellence, just as the city of New York stands for freedom and the values that we espouse at Global Citizen.”

Evans and Chopra Jonas are celebrating an anniversary of her involvement as a host, if one with not quite as neat a number. “Not bad. Your 10-year anniversary and my sixth,” she half-kidded, sharing a speakerphone with Evans earlier this week before they hopped on a late-night plane to go do the formal announcement in Ghana. Chopra Jones hosted a Paris component of the annual festival in 2021, after first coming on board to host the Central Park hub in 2016.

Surely she is under pressure not to take sides in picking an artist on the bill she is most looking forward to… “ Do I?” interrupts Chopra Jones, playfully mocking the idea that she might have to maintain neutrality. “I mean, am I looking forward to the Jonas Brothers? I dunno,” she teases.

Says Evans, “Global Citizen by its very nature is global, so we wanted it to be for everyone around the world. And that’s why when you’ve got incredible superstars like SZA, Usher, H.E.R. and Stormzy taking the stage in Ghana, through to the Jonas Brothers and Metallica in Central Park. You’re going to see full demographics, all age groups, all backgrounds, united behind a common mission. Chris Martin [Global Citizen’s most dedicated repeat performer] often talks about how it’s one of the few stages where you bring everyone together under one roof. And that ecumenical nature of what we do is, I think, the power of the movement.

“We have to bring soccer moms through to graduating kids all together on the same lawn, on the same footprint, the same weekend to have the same rallying cry, or otherwise world leaders will continue to ignore these messages. And right now we can’t forward for the world leaders to ignore those messages for one more second.”

The festival can be experienced via multiple media partners, live or the following day. For anyone who wants to see or hear the concerts as they’re going down Aug. 24, live broadcasts or webcast will occur via YouTube, iHeart Radio, Twitter, the ABC News Network, Hulu and other platforms. A more condensed special will air Aug. 25 on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/6 PT. Additional broadcast and streaming details will be released in the coming weeks.

Although Global Citizen typically spotlights different areas of need in its annual or one-off concert events, this year’s poster art focuses on three: “For girls. For the planet. To end poverty.” The “girls” element is one that hasn’t always shown up in the philanthropic org’s emphases. But it’s a big part of it for Chopra Jonas.

“Hugh and I were just talking about it, the food crisis in the world right now, especially [because of] the pandemic and the nature of why the poorer countries in the world are literally [starving],” she says. “How can children still be dying of malnutrition. How can someone even go to bed hungry? Being someone who has grown up in a developing country, I’ve seen tremendous poverty around me. And I just feel like as we evolve, the world evolves and our financial capabilities evolve, deploying funds to the right things is really important. That is something that really matters to me. I think no human being should ever have to go to sleep hungry. That should be a fundamental right of humanity.

“And of course, as a woman, having recognized and realized the privilege that I had when I grew up, I was raised by parents that gave me the opportunity of making my own choices, of being educated, giving me an environment where I could thrive. I feel very strongly about empowering girls around the world that don’t have that.”

Publicity materials for the event lay out a dire picture, but with real goals the org believes are achievable, if “citizen” viewers take heed of the call to put pressure on government and corporate leaders to invest. The Festival “will call on world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly and ahead of the G20 and COP27 in November to step up and invest $600 million into the future of women and girls, close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall, deliver $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis, and provide urgent relief from crushing debts to End Extreme Poverty NOW.”

Martin and Chopra Jones emphasize that this is not a one-and-done exercise in emphasizing Africa. “We have a history on the continent, hosting ‘Mandela 100’ in 2018 with Beyonce and Jay-Z, and as well last year [hosting part of] ‘Global Citizen Live’ from Legos, Nigeria,” Evans says. “Our office is well-established in the region, and we’ve done everything from the Be Good fellowship program through, now, bringing the Curtis scholarship that was funded by Kelly Curtis of Pearl Jam, which is also empowering young people across Africa. So this is a long-term legacy for the organization now. This is really important for us because we wanted to show, despite the economic situation that the world is facing, that we’re not gonna turn our back on the continent. In fact, we’re gonna double down.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32

Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Adele: ‘I’m Very Proud of Myself’ for Postponing Las Vegas Residency

In a cover story in the new edition of Elle, Adele speaks at length on her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency on January 20 of this year, the day before it was to begin, reiterating in greater detail that it was purely an artistic decision — one that was painful, but that she does not regret. “It was the worst moment in my career, by far. By far,” she says. “I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating.” But “there was just no soul in it,” she continues about the first iteration of the show. “The stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Says She Paid $250,000 for Future to Feature on ‘Pressurelicious’

Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited sophomore album, “Traumazine,” dropped last week after a slew of successful chart-topping singles, including the Future-featuring “Pressurelicious” In an interview with the LA Leakers on Power 106 Los Angeles, Megan admitted that the feature came with a price tag of $250,000. “I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,” she said before adding: “So I feel like being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tom Holland Taking a Break From Social Media for His Mental Health

Tom Holland has officially announced he is taking a break from social media. “I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said in a video he posted to Instagram on Sunday. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state.” The Spider-Man star, who has 67.7 million followers on Instagram and 7.4 million on Twitter, has rarely used either platform of late. He last posted a photograph on Instagram six weeks...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

The Chicks Cover ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ in Heartfelt Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The Chicks performed a heartfelt rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You” on Saturday as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. During the Chicks’ concert at the Gorge in Washington state, singer Natalie Maines told the audience: “We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John… I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like [ages] 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John.” Maines said the trio and their supporting band had rehearsed the song earlier that day before launching into a performance of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” one of Newton-John’s most memorable musical performances from “Grease.” Newton-John —...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Denise Dowse, ‘Insecure’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress, Dies At 64

Denise Dowse, an actress known for roles in “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Insecure” among multiple other film and television credits, has died. She was 64 years old. Her sister Tracey shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life. Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.” Dowse had recently fell into a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis....
MUSIC
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Beyonce
Person
Stormzy
Person
Mariah Carey
Variety

First Look at Netflix’s British Movie ‘I Used to Be Famous,’ Starring Ed Skrein, Leo Long (EXCLUSIVE)

In British director Eddie Sternberg’s feature debut “I Used to Be Famous” – produced by Collie McCarthy at Forty Foot Pictures for Netflix – two sides of the music world clash with each other. Netflix released the trailer for the film Monday (below), and Variety has been given the first-look images, exclusively. The film is one of the first to come out of Netflix’s U.K. Original Slate, commissioned by Fiona Lamptey, director of U.K. features. It will be released in select U.K. theaters from Sept. 9, and on Netflix from Sept. 16. Sternberg set out to create a film with “a...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeremy Paxman Steps Down as Host of BBC Quiz Show ‘University Challenge’ After 28 Years

Jeremy Paxman, who presented popular BBC quiz show show “University Challenge” since 1994, will film his last episode this fall. A new presenter will be announced later this week. The final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Aug. 29 through to summer 2023. “University Challenge,” the U.K.’s longest running quiz show, celebrates 60 years in 2022. A documentary on the show will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Aug. 29. Paxman said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Called the Studio to Remove Black Adam From ‘Shazam!’: It’d Be a ‘Disservice’ to the Character

Dwayne Johnson’s DC passion project “Black Adam” will finally open in theaters this October, but the character could’ve debuted in 2019’s “Shazam!” had Warner Bros. went ahead with its original plan. The “Shazam!” movie went into development in 2014 with a script that included origin stories for both the title character and Black Adam. The duo have a shared history in the comics, so it seemed fitting to launch their big screen iterations together in one film. Johnson disagreed. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom DeLonge and Julien Nitzberg Set Adult Animated Comedy ‘Breaking Bear’ at Tubi

Tubi has greenlit “Breaking Bear,” an adult animated series created by Julien Nitzberg and produced by Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Media. Described as a parody of mobster dramas, combining elements of Yogi Bear with “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bear” BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Global Citizen Festival#The Jonas Brothers#Abc#H E R#Tems#Global Citizen
Variety

Netflix Launches ‘Because She Created’ Program For Female Screenwriters in Egypt

Netflix is launching an incubator to help foster female screenwriters in Egypt. The U.S. streaming giant has partnered with Sard, a dedicated hub for screenwriters in the Arab world on a writing program called Because She Created. Its stated goal is training twenty women from outside Cairo and to “expose untapped talent to the creative tools and industry insight needed to advance their creative and professional development,” Netflix said in a statement. The program is financed by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity.   Sard was founded by award-winning writer Mariam Naoum in 2016 as a space for aspiring screenwriters to improve their writing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and the ‘Never Have I Ever’ Cast Share Life Lessons Learned From the Netflix Series

With Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” now speeding toward its senior season, series star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shared what sets it apart from other high school shows — its heart. “We pack a punch into a good old half-hour comedy,” Ramakrishnan told Variety in an interview ahead of the show’s Season 3 launch. “It’s very heartwarming. Real things are being spoken about, in a way that it’s natural. It’s organic, it’s relatable. And that’s why many people — not just young South Asian, brown girls — can relate to it.” Crediting the show’s uniquely-drawn characters and smart, poignant writing, fans have now devoured...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Purple Hearts’ Producers Sofia Carson and Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum on the Possibility of a Sequel and How They Found the Perfect Male Lead

For the first time in her career, Sofia Carson got to be part of a film from the moment pre-production began until the very end — and then some. In fact, five years ago when director-producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum met Carson on “Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists,” the two clicked immediately. Rosenbaum asked one of her producer friends to keep an eye out for a script the two could do together. Two weeks later, she received “Purple Hearts.” “I remember I read it in a hotel room in Portland and I thought, everything that I’ve been feeling — the frustration I’ve been...
MOVIES
Variety

Bryce Dallas Howard: I Made ‘So Much Less’ Money Than Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World’ Sequels, but He Fought for Pay Equity

Reports surfaced in 2018 that Bryce Dallas Howard was making $8 million to Chris Pratt’s $10 million for their work on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” but Howard revealed in a new interview with Insider that she was actually being paid “so much less” on the “Jurassic World” sequels compared to her male co-star. Howard did not reveal a dollar amount, but she did stress that Pratt worked to correct the situation by ensuring she had pay parity on other “Jurassic World” properties such as video games and theme park rides. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
Variety

‘Abcdefu’ Singer GAYLE to Join Israeli Pop Star Noa Kirel at Tel Aviv Concert (EXCLUSIVE)

The singer GAYLE, whose “abcdefu” is among the most-consumed songs of 2022, will join Israeli pop star Noa Kirel onstage at her Aug. 24 concert at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park. Both singers are signed to Atlantic Records. It will mark Gayle’s first time in Israel. With 35,000 expected to attend, Kirel will take the stage previously headlined by the likes of Lady Gaga, Maroon 5 and Jennifer Lopez. This fall, Justin Bieber and OneRepublic are scheduled to perform at the outdoor venue. The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that Kirel will compete on behalf of Israel in the 2023...
WORLD
Variety

International Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opens With So-So $6 Million, Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Crosses $100 Million Globally

Jordan Peele’s science-fiction thriller “Nope” landed at the international box office, generating a so-so $6.4 million from 19 territories. The film had the biggest start in the United Kingdom and Ireland with $2.1 million, which ranked below the $2.6 million haul that the opening of Peele’s debut feature “Get Out” amassed in the same territory. In Australia, “Nope” scored $1.2 million, which falls below “Get Out’s” $1.4 million debut in the country. Meanwhile, France only sold $1.2 million for “Nope,” which is a steep drop from “Get Out,” which opened to $2.7 million in the country. Peele’s past movies, including “Get Out”...
MOVIES
Variety

TV Academy to Honor Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media With 2022 Governors Award

The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will be honored with this year’s Governors Award at the Emmys, the Television Academy announced on Monday. The institute, which was founded by Oscar-winning actor Geena Davis in 2004, will be recognized for its work in promoting gender balance and fostering inclusion in the entertainment industry. First awarded in 1978, the Governors Award “honors an individual, company or organization that has made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television,” according to the Television Academy. Debbie Allen received the honor last year, while Tyler Perry and The Perry...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

‘Numb Little Bug’ Singer Em Beihold on Scoring a No. 1 Radio Hit: TikTok Fame is ‘Double-Edged Sword’ but ‘I’m Very Grateful’

On Aug. 6, Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” hit No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Top 40 chart — nearly a year after the singer-songwriter posted a viral snippet of the song on TikTok, which racked up 7.1 million views and 1.6 million likes. The song, which was inspired by Beihold’s experiences with antidepressants, has accumulated a slew of accolades since its official release in January: according to Luminate Data, it’s tallied 158 million on-demand streams to date, good for a platinum certification; and with an airplay audience of 771 million, reached No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s an...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy