Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Gov: No school vouchers approved yet for Tennessee families
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Friday the state had not yet approved any school vouchers for families seeking taxpayer funds to cover private school expenses, even as students begin a new school year. The Republican governor had announced in mid-July that the contentious voucher program...
Michelle Branch files for divorce in Davidson County
Michelle Branch citied irreconcilable differences in the divorce complaint, which was filed Friday.
How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage
Research shows educator shortages disproportionately impact students of color, students from low-income backgrounds, students with disabilities, and students from rural communities. The U.S. Department of Education points out that areas like special education, bilingual education, science, technology, engineering, math, career and technical education and early childhood education positions are hard to fill. That’s hardly news […] The post How to confront Tennessee’s teacher shortage appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Amendment would remove minister disqualification from constitution
Although the Tennessee Supreme Court struck down the amendment in the 1970s, our constitution technically says religious officials aren’t allowed to take office in either house of the legislature. However, this could change in November.
Lebanon Attorney Misappropriated More Than $250,000 From Clients
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and at the request of the District Attorney General of the 15th Judicial District, has resulted in the indictment of Jennifer Porth. Porth was engaged in a law practice law in Lebanon, that...
Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries
Tennessee has historically been a low voter turnout state and the Aug. 4 primary elections proved no different. Only 17% of registered voters cast a ballot in the state and federal primary elections and the county-level general elections. Even for Tennessee, such a low level of turnout for a midterm primary is unusual. However, the […] The post Analysis: Tennessee’s low turnout primaries appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
fox17.com
First female veterinarian in Coffee County receives Governor's Excellence in Service Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Tennessee veterinary trailblazer, Dr. Jill Johnson, with an Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans. Dr. Johnson D.V.M. is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Department of Correction gets $200,000 grant to help those who served their time find housing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is getting money to help offenders find housing as they are released from serving their sentence. The $200,000 grant will be used as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The money will help to provide temporary and transitional housing to those who are leaving prison when their sentence expires. The TDOC officials said previously, the help was only available to those on probation or parole, but the grant will help to expand services to those who are being released without supervision.
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Rep. Tim Burchett’s daughter in ICU following horse-related accident
The daughter of U.S. Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident.
WSMV
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
Grundy County Herald
Gov. Lee calls on parents to download SafeTN app for back to school
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security recently invited Tennesseans to get ready for the new school year by downloading the SafeTN app. “Every Tennessean has an active role to play in ensuring school safety, and that starts with downloading the Safe TN app,”...
TBI: New study shows 1,442 simple assaults targeting law enforcement in Tennessee during 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report about the volume and nature of crimes targeting law enforcement officers in the state. The report found that simple assault was the most common kind of violent crime reported against law enforcement in 2021, with...
Nonprofits work to provide Tennessee women abortion services across state lines
Through the Abortion Access Nashville organization, people like Tatum work to find ways to fund a trip and connect women with clinics across state lines.
townandtourist.com
27 Best Romantic Getaways In Tennessee (Hotels, Resorts, & Spas)
Tennessee is known for its rich history, stunning outdoor scenery, and live music scene. Whether you appreciate vintage elegance or modern luxury, Tennessee is most definitely the place to be. Tennessee is a fantastic place for a romantic getaway. There’s no need to choose between the serenity of a mountainside...
Longhauler COVID leaves Tennessee boy unable to walk with tremors and migraines
A heartbreaking fight with long-COVID is keeping a Mt. Juliet boy out of school this semester. The 10-year-old is in so much pain he is unable to walk and even hugging hurts.
Tennessee law will provide respite care relief for Alzheimer's caregivers
This law creates a three-year pilot program to provide home and community-based respite care to Tennesseans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia and their caregivers.
By the numbers: Traffic crashes in Tennessee school zones
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of traffic crashes that took place in school zones remained consistent from 2015-2019 before dropping in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
