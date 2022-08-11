ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement

WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Theft: At 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to CVS in reference to a theft. Staff advised that a female concealed a pair of sunglasses, then provided her identification to pick up a prescription, and then departed the store without paying for the sunglasses. A warrant has been clerked for the offender.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Ohio officer lassoing highway cow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
COLUMBUS, OH

