According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Theft: At 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to CVS in reference to a theft. Staff advised that a female concealed a pair of sunglasses, then provided her identification to pick up a prescription, and then departed the store without paying for the sunglasses. A warrant has been clerked for the offender.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO