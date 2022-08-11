Read full article on original website
‘It’s just a horrible, horrible thing;’ DeWine issues public statement on FBI attack in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine made his first public statements regarding the armed man who attempted to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office before he was killed by law enforcement to end an hours-long standoff. During a visit to Whitehall Police Department to announce changes to his Ohio...
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
Warren County deputies seeking suspect in Family Dollar theft
MORROW, Ohio — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Morrow. Officials say the store was robbed on Saturday by an unknown suspect who had a handgun in his waistband. Authorities say the man, described as a...
Police Incidents
According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Theft: At 3:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to CVS in reference to a theft. Staff advised that a female concealed a pair of sunglasses, then provided her identification to pick up a prescription, and then departed the store without paying for the sunglasses. A warrant has been clerked for the offender.
Parents indicted after toddler overdoses on drugs in Warren County
SPRINGBORO — Parents of a Springboro toddler are facing charges after multiple drugs were found in her system. Amy McGuire, 37, and Tristan Shepard, 37, both of Springboro, were indicted Aug. 8 on one count endangering children and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court documents.
Clinton County, Ohio, lockdown – Standoff underway after armed suspect makes threats at FBI building and flees
AN armed suspect has attempted to break into an FBI field office, prompting an hours-long standoff with police and federal agents. The FBI's Cincinnati headquarters said a man attempted to "breach the visitor's screening facility" at around 9am on Thursday. Law enforcement sources told NBC News that the unidentified suspect...
Former humane society volunteer sentenced to 36 months after stealing nearly $731K from shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge sentenced a former Animal Friends Humane Society volunteer to 36 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $731,000 from the shelter. Jeremy Taylor, who served as the shelter’s treasurer, is accused of stealing exactly $730,984.19 between June 2014...
Mt. Orab man indicted on 10 counts of rape, 20 counts of pandering obscenity, 20 counts of illegal use of nudity-oriented material
A grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas handed down a 50 count indictment on a Mt. Orab man accused of rape, illegal use of a m
Suspect dead after multi-hour standoff, FBI threat
A standoff that started Thursday morning ended around 5 p.m. after a suspect who attempted to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers.
Andrew McCabe reacts to Ohio police killing gunman following attempted breach of FBI office – CNN Video
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says police killing a gunman following an attempted breach at the FBI Cincinnati office is a potent example of the state of the threat of political violence in this country. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
UPDATE: EMA: Standoff involving pursuit, shooting suspect in Clinton County has ended
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:30 p.m.:. All law enforcement operations have ended following an over six-hour standoff with a suspect accused of trying to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, and being involved in a shootout with officers in Clinton County, according to the county’s EMA spokesperson.
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Aug. 12. Patton Borders, 46, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in a crash involving two motorcycles, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened shortly...
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
OSHP: 3 people dead after head-on crash in Clermont County
TATE TOWNSHIP — Three people have died after a head-on-crash Sunday morning in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our news partners WCPO in Cincinnati. >>UPDATE: Coroner IDs man killed in crash involving Rumpke truck in Trotwood. Crews were dispatched to the crash scene at around 8:52...
“There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a woman being stabbed at an apartment complex in Dayton Friday evening. “Someone’s getting stabbed,” a caller tells dispatchers in a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request. Crews were called to Wentworth Apartments around...
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Ohio officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
1980 Ohio cold case murder solved thanks to DNA
DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division.
1 dead, 3 in serious condition after crash involving Slingshot
At 2:31 a.m., CPD responded to 100 E 8th Street to investigate a fatal crash. The crash marks the second fatal crash in Cincinnati involving a Slingshot in 2022.
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
