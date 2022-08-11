ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘That’s one less person out there to help us’: Friend remembers firefighter killed in crash

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis is mourning the death of a beloved firefighter. David Pleasant was killed in a crash Wednesday night as he drove a city fire engine to a call in South Memphis.

“It’s always a shock when someone you know, someone you have ridden with, passes away,” said Tulio Bertorini.

Memphis firefighter David Pleasant: a hero, a community servant, a father killed in the line of duty.

“Real great guy, great person to chat with on the rides. All around great guy,” said Bertorini.

Pleasant, a 32-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died in a crash on the way to a house fire.

Investigators said the wreck happened on Wednesday night at Danny Thomas Boulevard and E.H. Crump Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAQYN_0hE1BUfz00
David Pleasant (IAFF)

Pleasant and four others, including three other firefighters, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but Pleasant died from his injuries.

“It’s always sad when a firefighter loses their life because that’s one less person out there to help us when we’re in trouble,” said Bertorini.

Bertorini said he had known Pleasant since 2012. The two were members of the Memphis Hightailers Bike Club.

“One of my fondest memories with him, I don’t remember the year, but we rode together in the MS-150, multiple sclerosis, and we rode, had lunch at one of the stops, and it was a great experience,” said Bertorini.

Bertorini reminded drivers to respect first responders rushing to emergencies.

“There’s a fire station close to my house, and I have to pass it on a regular basis. And when they turn their lights on, you would think everyone would pull over, but everyone is going about their business. So, if you’re a motorist, you see the lights, slow down, pull over to the side,” said Bertorini.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
localmemphis.com

Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Driver shot before crashing into train, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
WREG

Street race turns fatal after passenger shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zabrina Huggins is heartbroken after her son was shot and killed in April, and police are not any closer to finding the person responsible. She said her son was not the intended target of the deadly attack. MPD said James Rogers was the passenger in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WREG

8-year-old pedestrian among two killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed Friday night following a crash on Berrybrook and East Raines Road. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. One woman was detained on the scene. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim died at the hospital. Police later confirmed the victims ages as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man hits wife with baseball bat while she sits in recliner: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man attacked his wife with a baseball bat while she was sitting in a recliner at the couple’s Cordova home. The incident happened last month on Kimberly Rose Drive, but Larry Peete, 62, was just arrested Sunday. The victim told police she got into a fight with her husband […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WREG

Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run

UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
119K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy