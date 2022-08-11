ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Jail Booking Log, August 15

Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested after Find My app locates stolen AirPods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennon Jamar Jefferson, 19, was arrested yesterday after the victim of a car burglary used Apple’s Find My app to direct police to the apartment where his AirPods were located. The AirPods were reported stolen from a car at Windsor Park apartments Thursday night, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy