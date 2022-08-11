Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Fifth former Alachua County Jail inmate sentenced for fraudulent voter registration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Henry Thomas Shuler, III, 38, has entered into a plea deal to serve one year and seven days in prison for committing perjury on his voter registration form. The deal will not extend his time in prison. Shuler, who is serving a state prison sentence of...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, August 15
Charge(s): (IN HOUSE) SEX ASSAULT BY 18Y OLDR VIC 12Y UND 18Y NO PHY FORC VIOL; KIDNAP HUM TRAF COM SEX LT 18 YOA MENT DEF MENT INCAP. The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for trying to drag girl out of church service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Fred Lee Watson, Jr., 45, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with felony child abuse and disruption of a religious assembly after allegedly trying to drag a girl out of a church service. At about 5:45 p.m. yesterday, Watson reportedly knocked on the window and opened...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested after Find My app locates stolen AirPods
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kennon Jamar Jefferson, 19, was arrested yesterday after the victim of a car burglary used Apple’s Find My app to direct police to the apartment where his AirPods were located. The AirPods were reported stolen from a car at Windsor Park apartments Thursday night, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly refusing to return car and then crashing it
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Calvin Dewing Griffin, 54, was arrested last night after allegedly refusing to return a car he had taken to get washed and then crashing it in a parking lot. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug equipment. The victim told a Gainesville Police...
Comments / 0